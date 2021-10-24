Sexton for interim sheriff
Open letter to Washington County commissioners.
I would like to ask you to appoint Keith Sexton to finish out the term for interim sheriff until the election. I have known Keith for many years. He is fair and will hold the department to high standards.
Keith has worked the roads and streets for many years and knows what it takes to protect the people of the county. He will treat everyone fair and not play favoritism. He has what it takes to make good decisions regarding the law.
RAYMOND PERKINSON
Johnson City
Action questioned
I just received an email from our locally elected House of Representative indicating she introduced a bill to Congress opposing our president’s mandate that certain parts of our population should be required to get a vaccination to help them against the COVID-19 virus.
It seems to me that representing an area of the country that is only 50% vaccinated and 95% of those who die from or are hospitalized as a result of contracting the virus are unvaccinated, she should be doing just the opposite and encouraging the people of our area to get the vaccine.
BOB HARTMAN
Jonesborough
Backs child care, early education
As our policymakers continue to work on getting Tennessee and the rest of the country back up-and-running, we must remind them that early learning and care is vital to our long-term recovery. President Biden understands this, and that’s why his Build Back Better Plan includes a once in a generation investment in our nation’s child care and early education system. But, we need to rally around this plan to ensure Congress get on board.
Child care and early education is crucial not just for kids, but also the economy. Did you know that 6.4 million children — 59% of children under age 5 — are in a care arrangement with a nonparent provider? How will these millions of parents get back to work without a safe place to send their kids? On top of this, the early learning and care industry contributes approximately $100 billion to our economy and employs over 1.5 million people. We can’t afford to lose this income and job opportunity!
Child care and early learning benefits everyone — even those of us who don’t have kids. This is a bipartisan issue, and one that must be prioritized if we want to get back to normal anytime soon.
Join me and Save the Children Action Network in urging Congresswoman Harshbarger and Senators Hagerty and Blackburn to prioritize investments in early education and care through supporting the Build Back Better Plan. It’s time our nation’s policymakers put aside party differences and do what’s best for kids, families and our future.
ASHLEIGH STOCTON
Johnson City
Squelching information
Today someone wrote in the Opinion section that an editorialist should be censored due to potential misinformation on COVID. A few weeks ago, someone else implied that identity should be a gating factor when hiring a city manager.
While these two opinions are on completely different topics, they point to a larger issue on what’s going on in our nation. It seems like it’s no longer OK to have a differing opinion no matter how factual or not it is. That person must be canceled or censored. Hiring should no longer be based on merit, talent and ability, but should primarily be a function of diversity and equity. The problem is we have a media (journalistic and social) and academia that seems more intent on squelching information than providing it, further perpetuating censorship and cancel culture.
As adults, it’s up to us to get our information from multiple sources and discern what is truly factual and what is not. To stop viewing everything through a prism of identity or left vs. right, and realize that there isn’t an inherent right to not have our feelings hurt.
It’s OK to disagree. I fear we are going down a very dark path where the vocal minority is drowning out reasoned debate.
“1984” by George Orwell should be required reading in high school (“The whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought”). We need to get to a place of respect for one another and the desire for knowledge and facts, not one’s own “truth.” To not be afraid to call out that which we believe is wrong and humble ourselves in the areas where we are ignorant.
Thankfully I have faith in God and believe that the coarsening of our nation can change.
DAVID REITER
Johnson City
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.