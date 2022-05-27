Options open for mayor
I would like to call everyone’s attention to the mayoral race in Washington County. You do have a choice and that is James Reeves who is running as an independent. Contrary to local news outlets, it should not be a foregone conclusion that the current mayor is a shoo-in.
Mr. Reeves has owned and ran a successful small business in Johnson City for many years. He may not have run a medium-size business where the man at the helm so to speak has a staff.
Mr. Reeves, on his own, has to make the decisions from unlocking the door to financial decisions with no input from anyone. His automotive repair business is so successful, he has to turn away new customers.
His knowledge of county rules and bylaws is second to none, including both the current commission and the current mayor.
Mr. Reeves owes allegiance to no one, either a political party or what can be called “county movers and shakers” to put it politely.
Mr. Reeves has conservative values and principles especially when it comes to county finances. The taxpayers of the county can be assured that their taxes would not be handed out to private groups wanting to start a business or circumvent zoning laws. He has stated many times that when it comes to decisions concerning taxpayer money, those decisions should benefit the entire county (Johnson City and Jonesborough do not forget you are in the county).
Do not judge a book by its cover. Mr. Reeves may not wear a suit and tie to work, but his business knowledge, political know-how and sense of fairness for all taxpayers is second to none. You do have a choice in the mayoral race.
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough
Thoughts and prayers not enough
One does not have to live in Buffalo, New York, or Uvalde, Texas, to feel saddened and powerless by the loss of innocent lives.
The lack of empathy and concern exhibited by our Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty on these events is deeply troubling and suggests a disconnect with our nation’s current reality. Rep. Diana Harshbarger’s empathy is welcomed.
Unfortunately that is not enough! We need all our elected representatives to work toward protecting Tennesseans by keeping guns away from those who use them to harm others.
MILDRED MAISONET
Johnson City
We are with you
We all are shocked by the horrific massacre in Buffalo as a white racist purposely murdered people with Black skin. From all the media reports, we read, the shooter had embraced “the replacement theory,” the thought that people of color would replace the people with “white” skin. Immediately there were comments for gun control, ideas for facing the issue of racism, and information that desired to point to the weakness in our policing system.
All this may be needed and emphasized. Yet, I read nothing about the effect such incidents have on our Black sisters and brothers. It reinforces their thoughts of fear that the same event(s) could happen to them here — and why not?
I understand that fear; I’ve personally heard comments that our white culture is being threatened. In fact, I’m also aware that 400 years of being minimized as humans has created PTSD with many of our fellow Black citizens.
Perhaps we can help by embracing our Black brothers and sisters and let them know we walk with them and realize, to the extent we can, the difficult life journey they experience every day.
EDWARD WOLFF
Jonesborough