Letters: Inclusion, Dilbert, Fossil fuel exploration
Stop promoting hate
I moved to Tennessee over 20 years ago. The LGBQT+ was accepted, but over the past 10 years I noticed a shift in people’s perceptions of this diverse group.
I blame this shift on the GOP who decided to follow the hatred being decided in other states. The discrimination and cruelty currently spewing against them is cruel.
Laws are being passed because we must follow other states in their hatred against them due to their narrow minded and limited understanding of the LGBTQ community.
The preamble of the Constitution says “We the people,” so as we the people, all of us should stand up and with one voice and let Nashville and our elected representatives know that they need to address issues that are more important than passing discriminatory and cruel laws against LGBTQ people who only want to live their lives in peace and harmony.
One question I have is this: Which is more important, laws passed benefiting everyone or laws that are cruel and discriminatory against one group of people because they don’t conform with what society considers normal?
PAM LAFLUER
Elizabethton
Dumping Dilbert
Imagine my disappointment when I opened today’s (March 6) Press and found that the Dilbert cartoon had been ‘disappeared.’
I called your customer service and was told that it had been dropped by the source you use. I looked online and found it in less than 10 seconds at Dilbert.com; I’m sure your organization would have the resources to get access to the cartoon and continue publishing it if you chose to. If it too toxic for the comics page, it could appear on the editorial page.
As I understand it, Scott Adams has been ‘canceled’ and his work ‘disappeared’ because of comments he made about one group not liking another group; those comments were labeled ‘hate speech’.
I suspect that if the referenced groups had been switched there would have been no outcry, only approval. It is sad for our country and society when anyone cannot voice his opinions without worrying they will be condemned.
“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” has been attributed to Voltaire and not too long ago that was the attitude of most Americans.
If we continue on the path we are on I fear we will be in the same situation that German pastor Martin Niemöller found himself in during World War II:
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
They came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
They came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
They came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
CARL RUSSELL
Johnson City
Reject Willow project
Right now, a proposal to expand oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s pristine Western Arctic is being considered by President Biden. The Willow project would double the amount of emissions that President Biden promised to reduce, making null any efforts by this administration to combat the climate crisis.
This project would threaten indigenous communities, wildlife and ecosystems in Alaska’s Western Arctic. In addition, the Willow project would emit 297 million metric tons of pollution over the next 30 years.
Global scientists have been clear we must end all new investment in fossil fuel projects and phase out production to avoid irreversible climate devastation.
I urge President Biden to do the right thing and reject the Willow project.
PAULETTE KUZIOLA
Butler