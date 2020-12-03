Preserve the Gorge
Hi, I’m Mike Patterson and I helped relocate an international kayak distribution center to Eastern Tennessee. My friend and fellow paddler Shane Benedict helped start a kayak factory in Western North Carolina. Together, our two companies employ over 70 people with quality, permanent jobs. While we are competitors on either side of the mountains, the Nolichucky River Gorge cuts through those mountains and connects us. We both paddle there, our customers paddle there, and many of our employees paddle there. Together we’ve joined with many local citizens and business leaders to seek Wild and Scenic (River) designation for the Gorge.
We located our businesses here in large part because of the access to great, predictable outdoor recreational opportunities. Exceptional places to get outdoors make for good business, help us attract employees, and offer us a home we love. Too often the outdoor recreation economy is viewed as only tourism related, but our employees include engineers, truck drivers, manufacturing professionals, and many other good careers.
Local citizens have been seeking Wild and Scenic River designation for the Gorge for the past few years. This designation would be 100% on public lands and would not affect private lands at all. Designation would celebrate this incredible place, protect it from potential impacts like power lines and pipelines, and guarantee the Noli remains unchanged for future generations. It is a popular, tried and true management option that communities have chosen on hundreds of rivers over the past 50 years. For us, we’ll sleep better at night knowing this special place that is part of the foundation of our businesses and home will always be there.
You can read the citizen’s proposal for this legislation, and learn how you can get involved at noliwildandscenic.org.
MICHAEL PATTERSON
Erwin
Take money out of elections
After reading Nicolas Goldberg’s column titled “American democracy is showing its flaws” (Dec. 1), I wanted to share my idea to make a “more perfect union.” With the advent of corporations and billionaires being able to contribute unlimited amounts of money to presidential elections as well as all of Congress, we the people are no longer represented. Our federal politicians only represent those that contribute large amounts of money to their election campaigns, not the “average” citizen. They also spend much of their time raising funds rather than working for us. This is why there is no longer any compromise amongst our two parties.
My solution is to use tax dollars to fund all federal elections. Anyone running for office will get the same amount of tax dollars to run their campaign. They will not be able to use their own money or raise any outside money. Just imagine our Congress and the president spending all their time representing the people instead of trying to raise money for their next race.
Just imagine our Congress and the president willing to compromise on decisions representing all the people because they won’t have to worry about what their rich donors think.
What a good investment of our tax dollars to make a more perfect union.
ALAN MAUTNER
Johnson City