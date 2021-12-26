Letters: Ignoring racism, Goodbye Pete
Truth will overcome
It is no surprise that Matt Hawn lost his plea to reverse his firing from Sullivan Central High School. He requested a reversal from the people who certified his ouster. The rationale given to support their decision included demoralizing our children and polarizing influences.
In the same way Gov. DeSantis stated, “In Florida we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory. We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other. We also have a responsibility to ensure that parents have the means to vindicate their rights when it comes to enforcing state standards. Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired ‘training’ and indoctrination.”
What is really happening in the South is the attempt to deny the depth of the slavery and genocide that built the Southern economy. Furthermore, there is a deep fear of change. Actions such as Sullivan County’s BOE is a blatant attempt to ignore the presence of racism and the influence of the people of wealth to keep those on the margins in servitude and dependence.
Whether it’s substance abuse, marital trauma, or physical crises, the cause must be identified before there is a cure. Evaluate our nation’s polarization, ineffectiveness of government, demonstrations, educational crises, climate concerns, and other troubling situations, and these issues cannot be reversed until we acknowledge our truthful past and their causes.
Matt Hawn courageously attempts to pull back the veil to help us all see our warts and blemishes. Rather than seeing Mr. Hawn fired, parents should be helping their children, the next generations, recognize the challenges and possible solutions to truly recognize the potential of this nation.
Truth, not the law, will overcome.
EDWARD WOLFF
Jonesborough
Thanks, Pete Peterson!
I would like to take this opportunity to offer a word of thanks and congratulations to our outgoing City Manager, Pete Peterson.
Pete has served his hometown well for the 17 years he has been city manager. He has dealt with multiple City Commissions and departments and their varying personalities and styles. Additionally, he has been a steady, calm hand at the wheel during the tumultuous times of the last couple of years.
Johnson City is a great place to live, work, worship and raise a family. It is no coincidence that our city is in the position that we are today. It is at least partially due to the leadership of Pete Peterson and his team.
As one of our own, no one loves Johnson City more.
Thanks Pete!
Also, welcome and good luck to Cathy Ball. We look forward to maintaining and adding to the good things we have going in Johnson City.
BILL DARDEN
Johnson City
