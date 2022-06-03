Take care of the flag
I’m a veteran. Today is Memorial Day. I’m sad.
It’s never a “Happy” Memorial Day for any veteran. I’ve lost friends in combat on battlefields that I myself would never see by virtue of God’s hand and my unit. I lost even more friends in training accidents. Doesn’t have to be a war to give your life for your country.
But what truly annoys me is what I see in our community. When I drive by a business and see the national colors flying outside their doors to honor our country and then I take a closer look. Too often I see that flag is faded, weather worn, in some cases tattered and where it’s left up past sunset, not lit. I think that might even be regulated by federal law. But tradition is far stronger.
If you own a business that flies a flag, especially one of those humongous commercial flags that stays up 24/7, put a light on it and make sure it’s designed to be flown in all weather. Inspect your flag! If it’s faded or worn through and tattered, replace it and give the old one to the Boy Scouts or maybe the American Legion or VFW for consecrated disposal.
Don’t just toss it in the garbage. They’re all soaked in the blood of American warriors.
There’s something wrong
Regarding the tragic Uvalde, Texas, school shooting — there’s something wrong in America when an 18-year-old can legally purchase a “military-style” weapon and 400 rounds of ammunition.
Due to lax gun laws, shootings continue to rise, killing and wounding innocent people. I thought former President Obama banned assault rifles and such?
According to TV news, the Uvalde gunman entered the elementary school via a back door. Why was the door unsecured? No SROs at this school? Exterior doors shouldn’t allow outside access. A major flaw, I say.
Does Tennessee still wish to lower (from 21 to 18) its age limit to carry a handgun? Maybe Governor Lee should ask the Uvalde families their thoughts.
The big lie
Sorry to disappoint you, this does not involve the 2020 presidential election. The big lie I am talking about is that we live in a democratic country.
The United States of America is no longer a democracy. It has not been a democracy since Congress as well as the Supreme Court decided that billionaires and corporations can give as much money as they want to politicians. Congress members used to vote the way their constituents wanted them to. Now, they vote the way their largest donors want them to.
Eighty percent of all Americans want logical, updated gun control laws yet nothing is done because the NRA, in an effort to sell more weapons and ammunition, doesn’t want those changes. Both parties in Congress vote to give billions of dollars to Ukraine to help them fight their war with Russia, but can’t find the money to help the mentally ill from themselves and the rest of society. Congress can’t find the money to get more people to watch the internet to protect us from the shooters that are killing our children and other family members almost every single day! Maybe, just maybe, they can find the money for Ukraine because that money is to purchase weapons and ammunition that makes the largest members of the NRA that much richer.
I’m sure you’ve heard the saying, “taxation with no representation.” It is worse now than when we fought England for our freedom. Democracy in our country is a memory, but can make a comeback if we remove the control big money and big business has on our government. We, the people, are the only ones who can make this change. Maybe it’s time for another “tea party.”
