Letters: How should we respond to calls to ban books?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers how they thought local educators and administrators should react if asked to ban books and other materials or remove them from reading lists. Here are some of the responses we received.
Open your minds
I find it fascinating that Tennessee school officials and some parents are in favor of removing certain books from the school libraries as they are too violent or too sexually suggestive.
This may come as a surprise, but with internet access your children can see and participate in more sex and violence than ever was available without your knowledge. It even begins at a much younger age than ever before.
When my generation (the oldest generation) was in our teens, we were befuddled by what went on, but access to all books helped shape us. But now, with the internet, the children of today are so far beyond our comprehension that trying to control their information access would be as easy as trying to control Martians.
Books that depict events real or imagined are able to open our minds to the factors that make up humanity both bad and good.
Instead of restricting reading, open our minds to what has made us what we are.
DAVID FAGELSON M.D.
Johnson City
Controversial books have value
How should educators respond to requests to ban books? With a polite but firm “No” and an explanation concerning the way books are chosen for schools.
I graded the Advanced Placement Exam in English Literature for 23 years before my retirement from East Tennessee State University 10 years ago.
I read many thoughtful essays on controversial and outstanding books, essays written by 15- to 18-year-olds. I’m sure many of them were written by students from our area.
Were some of the books students wrote about worrying and likely to cause distress to the reader? I should hope so. The subject matter of Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s novel “Beloved” examines the consequences of slavery and forces the reader to come to terms with the consequences of evil wherever it might be found.
Students in our public schools are on their way to becoming adults. It is completely appropriate for them to learn about the Holocaust and slavery so they can keep similar evils from ever occurring again. We owe it to our students to expose them to the best that has been thought and written about important topics. Ban books? No.
BONNY STANLEY
Johnson City
Students have the right to read
During the years I taught English at Science Hill, I kept a poster on the wall in my room listing the most frequently banned books, including “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Huckleberry Finn,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Fahrenheit 451,” “The Great Gatsby” and others.
It fascinated my students, because so many of the books were famous, or books they loved, or books that seemed so uncontroversial.
There are many curriculum guides (local, state and national) that teachers use to determine which books they will use in their classrooms. Adults and children read for many purposes including to gain knowledge, to escape into different places, times, and environments, to learn about problems faced by different peoples and societies.
Banning or censoring books can be a dangerous practice. As a former teacher and now a grandmother, it troubles me to read that any group of people whether it is parents, politicians, or others want to limit the rights of students to read what they have the ability to read and what will give them pleasure and knowledge.
JUDY CHAMPNEY
Johnson City
Demand lawmakers support educators
Book banning is a direct attack on the principles of democratic self-government, the most basic of which is freedom of thought. Most educators understand this, and our response should be the strongest support for them we can muster.
I won’t offer suggestions on what is “age-appropriate” material at this point. The standards now in use are always under study and have been refined over decades, benefiting even most of the home-schooled. I was in education too long to expect a perfection of standards by abruptly rising tides of know-it-alls.
My first response when I heard that a McMinn County school board voted to ban “Maus” was to order that Pulitzer-Prize-winning graphic novel, described by the Wall Street Journal as “… the most affecting and successful narrative ever done about the Holocaust“ (published 30 years ago).
I’m delighted it’s on back-order now because McMinn County raised the profile (shades of the Scopes Trial). There’s overwhelming national demand. I plan to share my copy, maybe donate it somewhere.
With Texas vying so hard to be a champion book-banner, surely we could compete at something else.
What we need to respond to is the current manipulation and exploitation (or ducking) of this issue for political advantage, now playing out in our state Legislature. Of course Representative Bud Hulsey is co-sponsoring the pending bill for purging school libraries. I’ve watched live streams of his floor speeches. Always pitiful to see the level he plays to, regardless of issue.
I’d like to hear now from those I want to believe could be more attuned to the dangers represented, like Rusty Crowe, Jon Lundberg, and Rebecca Alexander.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
