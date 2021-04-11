Letters: How should Washington County staff fire stations?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on proposals in Washington County for staffing fire stations. Here is a response we received.
Consider all the factors
This is a very complex question and there are no simple answers. Safety of the county residents is of the utmost importance but that of the first responders providing that protection is paramount also.
I would suggest to the decision makers that they review the OSHA two-in/two out rule and the NFPA 1500 standard for staffing and operational guidance when considering this question.
I hope the University of Tennessee’s report will address some of the following in their report:
• Response times (from time of dispatch to unit responding). This could be a good indicator if times are high, that in-station staffing may be required
• Number of firefighters on the rig
• Response time from station to on-scene
• Training level of personnel
• Dispatch of the closest fire station regardless of county/city boundary lines
I would recommend a combination career/volunteer partnership. These combination departments have worked successfully in other jurisdictions (Prince William County, Va.), where I was a volunteer.
Makeup would look something like this: Minimum Crew of three, two career personnel Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers would supply the third member of the crew.
Evenings and weekend coverage would be the responsibility of the volunteer stations with an in-station duty crew.
STEVE BASNETT
Johnson City
This letter we received from a reader about another topic important to them.
U.S. energy future doesn’t need nuclear
It was 10 years last month since a powerful earthquake and tsunami disabled Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant, spewing radioactive fallout over nearby communities. More than 120,000 residents lost their homes and, as per a March 5 article in Science, 37,000 Fukushima evacuees still cannot return to their homes and communities since radiation doses remain too high.
The German paper Zeit reported that some 4,000 workers, in full protective gear, are engaged in the clean-up even now. This will take another 30 to 40 years to complete. Nearly 1.25 million tons of dangerously radioactive reactor cooling water is stored at the site in massive metal tanks, each the height of a two-story building.
The government estimates the clean-up cost at $76 billion. The full, eventual cost, according to the Japanese Center for Economic Research, is likely to exceed $700 billion. In Japan as here, most of the cost in nuclear accidents falls on the taxpayer.
Many additional reasons argue against nuclear-power expansion, now being promoted by some as a remedy against climate change. Though less of a threat in that regard than coal, it seems at best a lesser of two evils. One which, as energy experts like Mark Jacobson of Stanford University and others assure us, we can do without.
I am thankful to President Biden for his proposed, massive investment in renewable energy sources and the boom in jobs it will bring.
The Fukushima plant is running out of space to store the contaminated water. Next year it may have to “gradually discharge the accumulated water into the ocean,” harming the marine environment.
It is the year when Germany’s last nuclear-power plant will be shuttered. Mr. Biden should follow Ms. Merkel’s insightful decision on nuclear energy, taken after the Fukushima disaster.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough