With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers how they believe the country could overcome the political polarization that has become part of many issues we face. Here are some of the responses we received.
Don’t listen to Vince Lombardi
You ask if cultural polarization is as bad as we think it is. You wonder if it can or should be reversed and how.
Our polarization is bad, but not as bad as it was in 1861, when we went to war with ourselves. With one exception: The ultra-conservative religious right. Their obsession with abortion and their attempts to establish a theocracy pose a real threat to American-style democracy.
Our attitudes and beliefs have been inflamed by some politicians, who blithely exploit the culture wars to get elected, never mind that the country needs more governing, not more cultural warfare. We yearn for politicians who can close, or at least straddle, our divisions. We yearn to know more about what unites us than what divides us.
The root cause of it all, I believe, is Lombardi-ism, an infectious disease that robs people of their ability to admit a middle ground, and drives them to believe that they must win and everyone else must lose. Lombardi-ism has ravaged this country since the early ’60s when patient zero, Vince Lombardi, said, “Winning isn’t everything. It’s the only thing.” Lombardi wasn’t the first to utter that sentiment, but his utterance was widely reported.
Ever since Lombardi defined winning as a zero-sum game, the attitude and culture fostered by that mind-set has transcended sports and infected any enterprise in which there is competition. Especially politics, which, in turn, drives culture.
A major obstacle to eliminating Lombardi-ism is that it’s gratifying to see oneself as a cultural warrior, in the service of some greater ideal, some enterprise bigger than oneself. It can animate one’s life and give purpose to a person who sees only a bleak future.
In my opinion, a vaccine for Lombardi-ism ought to be administered before first grade. The virus can be contained and perhaps eliminated, given enough publicity and support from parents and teachers and local officials, but it will take a mighty political will and a long time.
REV. JEFF BRIERE
Johnson City
The other group makes
compromise impossible
America is basically divided into three groups. Those who believe in individual freedoms and the right to pursue happiness and live their lives as they choose, those who believe they should rule the country and tell everyone else how to live their lives, and those who don’t care who is in charge as long as the government is taking care of them.
The second group has won control of the government in the recent election and they are wasting no time in imposing their will on the people. The philosophical differences between these segments of our society make it almost impossible to compromise on any significant issue facing America. Socialism is so un-American that the conflict between these groups will continue into the foreseeable future and if we aren’t careful, America will go down the path of the Roman empire.
JONATHAN LINK
Johnson City
Change the rhetoric
Listen to grassroots candidates running for office. Is their rhetoric all about negative, often derogatory talk of the opposing party or candidate? Do they speak of solutions and ways to visibly improve lives of voters? Do they show signs of willingness to listen, to compromise for the greater good?
Above all, voters must be educated themselves and have a willingness to look beyond politics, to look to the laws of the land, to ultimately look to the Constitution and Bill of Rights to ask if a statement or practice can be upheld by our laws.
Otherwise work toward positive change by being engaged, advocacy and aiming toward the greater good. Accomplishment is based on building up not tearing down, on uplifting the whole without harming the few.
S. DEAKINS
Limestone