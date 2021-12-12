Letters: How can we improve transportation?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on ways to improve the area’s transportation system. Here are some of the responses we received.
Increase service hours
The question is whether the city wants to decrease its present transit deficit of about $1 million or increase its ridership. Ridership hasn’t increased in almost a decade, so anyone who wants to or can use the present system is already doing so.
The present system appears more oriented toward shoppers or visitors to another part of the city, not service employees that work odd or later hours. To make our system more attractive, the city may have to entertain an increase in service hours, and then possibly face an even larger deficit with service expansion. It already has difficulty with manning its school system buses.
The City of Jackson, Tenn., of comparable population, operates its transit system from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., but Johnson City operates from 6:15 to 6:15, and even fewer hours on Saturdays. It also doesn’t operate on Sundays or holidays.
For those who work in the service industry, such as restaurants or retail, discontinuing a service at 6:15 or 5:15 can play havoc with work scheduling, even more so when the system doesn’t even operate some 60 days per year. Other transportation plans must often be made.
Then there’s the COVID issue, or any other pandemic, where placing a larger number of people onto mass transit could create an unhealthy situation. The U.K. is already suggesting that one-half of all private vehicles need to be eliminated (that idea may be coming to the U.S.), by forcing people into mass transit, walking, biking, etc.
RON MCCARLEY
Johnson City
More maps
I have never used the bus but have always wondered about the routes.
It would be nice to have maps posted at each stop as to where the city routes go. This could get more people familiar with the system without going to the bus depot to get a master map.
JIM BUSSEN
Johnson City
This letter answers a previous Question of the Week asking how to improve public thoroughfares for pedestrians and cyclists.
Reconfigure Knob Creek
From Sunset to Market, Knob Creek Road is currently four lanes and drivers tend to speed.
We had a similar configuration (and speeding problem) in an office park where I once worked. The developer reconfigured the road to be three lanes for vehicles (eastbound, westbound and passing) and two bike lanes. This was accomplished with no widening of the road.
The change was great for cyclists and drivers tended to obey the posted speed limit. There was also no discernible increase in traffic congestion.
Knob Creek is a great candidate for this type of conversion and would provide cyclists with a north/south thoroughfare through a portion of town.
JIM DAUER
Johnson City
