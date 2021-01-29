Hooray for history
I hope that readers are not passing by the information found in the daily Press column titled “Today in Johnson City History.” If so, you are missing out on a wealth of information and amazing happenings that have occurred in our area!
Rebecca Henderson has compiled a superb snapshot of everyday life in Johnson City. She has more than proven her talent as an historian.
While the news of many years ago is unique, I find myself reliving personal memories that occurred during my high school and life at ETSU. Quite possibly the longest running daily column for many years with interest to all residents.
Kudos, Rebecca!
MARILYN YOUNG
Johnson City
Past presidents should get along
I seldom feel motivated to publicly react to a fellow citizen’s letter to the Forum, but I’m responding to Mr. Rock’s entry (Jan. 22).
In what way can former President George Bush’s respectful relationship with Bill Clinton be a bad thing? Clinton and H.W. Bush were even closer and often partnered in support of causes. The Obamas, Bushes, Clintons, and Carters share common purposes, united in friendship and respect for the institution of the presidency. Donald Trump maligned the character and accomplishments of former presidents, and, in his own interest, disgraced, exploited, and abused the presidency, attaining his current status in the Presidents Club. I feel Bush’s pre-announced vote for Biden was an important public service.
I as well followed as much as I could of the swing-state legislative hearings, all of which ended as fizzled partisan attempts to find election fraud. With those failures, more than 60 court challenges (including the Supreme Court) were dismissed for lack of evidence. Security and election officials at the Republican-led Department of Homeland Security called the election the most secure in our history. I think Mr. Rock should show evidence for concluding, and then publishing, that it was in fact the most fraudulent in our history. That same un-evidenced claim, generated from the White House, resulted in the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Surely a facts-on-the-ground lesson in what it revealed and defined.
Any political party will try to advance ideas and sway opinion. What we significantly need to contend with, just now, are those who face a reality of political loss by trying to suppress and delegitimize minority votes, spread conspiracy stories, and tolerate white supremacy (if not domestic terrorists) among their numbers. History should show us where that can lead.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
Caring angels at Cornerstone
I am writing to share my experience of having my mom at Cornerstone Christian Village the last two and half years.
She was welcomed into the community immediately and loved and cared for daily with Christian love and compassion. From Brenda McInturff, independent living director, to Tomi Gibbs, personal care coordinator; her daily care and needs were not only met but provided by such cheerful and loving “angels” daily. Her personal care angels — Samma, Ashlyn, Kim, Kathy, Crystal and everyone at the facility were amazingly dedicated to her care and comfort.
I also want to acknowledge Avalon Hospice, who came in her last three months of life, to care for her. I cannot ever express the gratitude I felt with her hospice nurse, Chris, who would FaceTime with me at the end of her visits so I could see and talk to mom during the COVID visiting shutdown.
I had such peace in the knowledge of this kindness in her care during her final weeks of life. This is a difficult time for elderly who are in isolation and failing physically and mentally. The additional task of health care providers in assisted living/nursing homes to not only care for the elderly but be their family and friends during this isolation is such a difficult added responsibility to their jobs.
I witnessed nothing but cheerful kindness through all of their long days for every resident. I will be forever grateful to these “angels/heroes.”
KATHI BATY
Johnson City