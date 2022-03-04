Public money for private gain
Johnson City commissioners recent remarks about GIVING a private developer from Knoxville $6 million dollars of taxpayers’ money to help subsidize some of the costs of apartments they want to build, and own, is INSANE!!!
If the city wants to build new government subsidized housing for the current residents of the John Sevier Center located in downtown Johnson City, that’s a project that the city and the Johnson City Housing Authority (JCHA), a local government organization, should collaborate on. The mission of the JCHA is to cost effectively assist eligible very low and low-income families by providing affordable housing.
If the Knoxville developer thinks the apartments are a viable project, then a bank will have no problem loaning them all the money they need.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
Taxing billionaires
I was just wondering why Marsha Blackburn is so opposed to taxing billionaires. After all, with their superhuman work ethic they can make it all back quickly. Or they can wait on money to trickle down from the top. Or maybe if they got taxed too much they might take advantage of all those cushy government benefits Ms. Blackburn works so hard to deny others.
I would ask her directly, but I know she is far too busy appearing on Fox News and working to stop others from getting the health care she gets but denies us. Also, I can’t afford to hire a lobbyist so she would never consent to meet me.
STEVEN DENTON
Johnson City
Place meat processor wisely
I am a full-time cattle and crop farmer in Washington County trying to make a living. I know firsthand the struggle that farmers have with having their product finished. I also am aware of the sensitivity and impact of a slaughterhouse on its neighbors.
I appreciate the Washington County commissioners on their vision to bring a facility here. Currently it takes upwards of 12 months to have your beef processed locally.
My only concern is that the facility be operated fairly to all farmers. Right out of the gate, it had the appearance of favoritism with Mayor Joe Grandy pushing the facility location in a residential neighborhood adjacent to Grandview School on the property of his friend and fellow board member, which was a definite appearance of a conflict of interest and a location that automatically brought up controversy.
Is this location still under consideration and only postponed because this is election season for mayor? I urge the commissioners to move forward, but keep politics, paybacks, favorites and special interests out of this.
We live in a large county. Find the appropriate location and be transparent with the plan that will be fair to all farmers and construct a facility that will benefit all farmers and consumers alike.
ANDY REGISTER
Limestone
Consider the consequences
Elections have consequences.
In 2020, Joe Biden was elected president. Now we have sky-high inflation and $3.47/gallon gas in Telford today. In a disastrous Afghan withdrawal, 12 of America’s best brave soldiers were killed. Now, a war in Ukraine with no real help after we made the Budapest Agreement in 2014 to agree to protect them upon giving their nuclear weapons up.
And on a local level, in 2018, Joe Grandy was elected mayor. We now have a Bitcoin mine tormenting a once peaceful valley. We have record high debt. Upon completion of the Jonesborough school our debt will be over $190 million. And we can’t even pay the county’s bills on time.
Elections have consequences. Friends, you have to vote.
In my opinion, both of these Joes need to go.
KENNY W. WOODS
