We should learn from history
Ignoring history doesn’t change it. To the contrary, ignoring the past, refusing to accept historical fact, and “whitewashing” the mistakes and outright crimes of previous eras serves to perpetuate the wrongs.
The Tennessee law banning the state’s teachers from teaching critical race theory, recently signed by Gov. Bill Lee, would excuse centuries of prejudice, bigotry and hate under the guise of promoting “American exceptionalism.”
Lee, in signing the law, excused it by an apologist’s reasoning that teaching truth would create division. Sorry, governor, this bill widens the divide.
Lee said, “We need to make sure that our kids recognize that this country is moving toward a more perfect union, that we should teach the exceptionalism of our nation and how people can live together and work together to make a greater nation, and not to teach things that inherently divide or pit either Americans against Americans or people groups against people groups.”
In other words, please don’t mention slavery, Jim Crow, Native American genocide, or the continuation of white supremacy.
Failure to abide by this illogical, bigoted, ill-conceived law will jeopardize state funding for schools. In essence, teaching truth will result in losing already scarce resources.
The reasoning behind this law could not be clearer. It is a knee-jerk reaction to a growing awareness of inequality and an attempt to preserve the status quo of white elitism.
The only thing exceptional about this law is its irrefutable attempt to dismiss long-standing racial oppression. Whitewashing history will not clean the slate.
RON SMITH
Johnson City
School meals feed hungry minds
Daren Bakst and Jonathan Butcher’s recent opinion piece (May 16) misses the mark on school meals programs and the federal Community Eligibility Provision.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, millions of families are facing hardship. School meals have been and will continue to be a lifeline for many as our country rebuilds and recovers.
The Community Eligibility Provision is an efficient program that cuts red tape, eliminates stigma and is one of the most-effective ways to make sure kids receive breakfast and lunch in some of our nation’s highest-need schools and districts.
Bottom line, increased access to nutritious school meals helps build a more well-nourished nation where kids can realize their potential, achieve their dreams and compete in our economy. When children get the food they need each day, they feel better, learn more and grow up stronger. Healthier, smarter kids are more likely to break the cycle of poverty and build a stronger, more competitive country. This is good for our kids, good for our communities and good for America.
LISA DAVIS
Senior Vice President,
No Kid Hungry Campaign
Bethesda, Md.
Deegan charms kids and snakes
Kudos to Connie Deegan. Put Connie in front of a crowd of kids and she’s a game-changer. Most of them already know she is going to “wow” them.
I remember Connie giving a lecture at the public library about who knows what or remembers. But, every kid in that room knew what was hidden away in Connie’s backpack, and sure enough the real show got started. Out came the corn snake. The kids sat up. They paid attention. They were eager. And so was Connie.
They went ballistic. To a child there was no containing their excitement. This was just so cool! Snakes, man, better’n plants and herbs anyday! A real snake, up close, and you can touch it!
Mom and Dad, on the other hand? Not so much. The adults sat back in our seats and lifted our feet. The enthusiasm of youth versus the wisdom of age? So true!
Thank you, Connie. May you keep going strong.
CHARLES MOORE
Johnson City