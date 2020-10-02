Head to the mountain
My hiking buddies and I had a chance to explore Buffalo Mountain last weekend. I hadn’t been there since early spring, and oh, what a difference a season makes! The trails are perfectly blazed. There’s even signage at every intersection (along with benches). There’s no chance of getting lost on any trail. We printed out an updated map from the website, but we rarely had to refer to it. And trail maintenance is among the best I’ve seen.
Many thanks to Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department. Special thanks to Connie Deegan and her team for all the hard work and planning that really paid off.
This is a wonderful resource right in our own backyard. Take advantage of it if you can!
ANN JOHNSON
Johnson City
We need a 1st District debate
As you know, Phil Roe is stepping down after serving 12 years as our congressman for TN CD-1. The two individuals running for that seat in the Nov. 3 election are Diana Harshbarger (R) and Blair Walsingham (D).
Though Walsingham has repeatedly asked Harshbarger to engage in a political forum, she has repeatedly declined. Groups and individuals such as the League of Women Voters TN, Indivisible Greene County TN, John Clark and Timothy Hill — candidates for the Republican primary in August — have publically requested such an exchange. Proposals are out there to have a virtual forum, with a nonpartisan moderator to allow each candidate to present and defend their positions as well as explain their plans to get there.
This would provide we CD-1 voters a safe and easily accessible opportunity to hear and compare the specific stances, plans and strategies of the two candidates.
It is my contention that informed voters are better equipped to make decisions at the polls, which serves to ensure elected officials will represent their best interests. If you are interested in learning more about these two candidates, where they stand on issues and how they plan to navigate within the U.S. Congress on your behalf, please join me in encouraging both of them to participate in a virtual moderated informational forum by forwarding this message to other 1st Congressional District residents you know. Please also share your opinion with the candidates on their Facebook pages.
Thanks for whatever you can do to help support and maintain the integrity of the democratic election process in our Congressional district!
ART GILLEN
Greeneville
Lacking a bona fide Republican
The attack ads launched and aired by the Harshbarger campaign in the recent Republican primary have revealed her true colors and demonstrated a basic lack of fitness to serve in elected office and as a regional leader. She has displayed an incompatibility with local standards of decorum and integrity and will no doubt continue to do so.
Harshbarger would not have been on the ballot if the Republican Party had simply enforced its own rules which require that a candidate have voted in three of the last four Republican primaries in order to be considered a “bona fide” Republican. Harshbarger did not qualify and it resulted in a state committeeperson “vouching” for Harshbarger (I guess in an effort to be nice) thus circumventing the party’s own standards. In other words, the candidate, Diane Harshbarger, is asking you, the voter, to sacrifice your time and effort to go to the polls and vote for her even though she has not sacrificed her time and effort to vote for other office seekers in at least three of the last four Republican primary contests.
There are lots of reasons to say “no” to Harshbarger. I just thought it was important that people know that if the party’s participation standards had been enforced, she would not have been able to run for Congress or any other office on the Republican ticket at the present time. It is evident from the results of the Republican primary that at least 8 out of 10 voters in that primary do not want or support Harshbarger as the 1st District congressional representative. However, because Northeast Tennessee is a Republican Party bastion, her nomination is tantamount to election to the office — such a shame.