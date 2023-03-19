With the last Question of the Week, we asked readers whether wearing crash helmets should be optional for motorcycle riders. Here is a response we received.
Helmets save lives
Your “Question of the Week” article asks should helmets be optional. As a motorcycle rider myself, I definitely think helmets should be worn when riding a motorcycle of any size (small or big). Currently there is a helmet law. If the law becomes optional, then it should be up to the rider.
However, let me post a few advantages of helmets:
1. Helmets reduce wind noise, and the helmet has a visor that is equipped with a light-filtering feature.
2. Helmets are designed to prevent head injuries in case of a collision. Most fatal motorbike accidents are from head injuries.
3. Helmets with a face shield protects your face from dust, bugs, and other objects while riding.
4. They are also convenient as some have Bluetooth speakers installed for riders to listen to the radio or music. Some have rear view cameras allowing you to see behind, increasing safety.
Those who disagree with the helmet law may pose the following disadvantages of wearing a helmet such as:
1. Helmets are difficult to carry.
2. Helmets mess the hair.
3. Helmets look/feel uncool.
4. Helmets are hot, especially during the summer season.
Whenever we plan to go for a ride, the first thought that comes into our minds is to pick up the helmet, especially when we have strict traffic state rules. Motorcycle death rates due to head injuries are lower in states that have helmet laws, so when states have strong laws that require motorcyclists and their passengers to wear helmets, tragedies can be prevented and lives can be saved.
STEVE C. PHILLIPS
Johnson City
A previous Question asked whether Daylight Saving Time should be made permanent. Here is a reader response to that question.
DST is bad for your health
No, to permanent Daylight Saving Time.
Multiple studies demonstrate health effects, including more heart attacks, sleep deprivation, and teen sleep deprivation that all continue through the months of daylight savings time.
These health effects are not seen during the interval of standard time. From a practical standpoint, it was always more difficult for the children to fall asleep during Daylight Saving Time, making bedtime later and a struggle.
Some might see this as merely a clock change, but since we are governed by a societal clock-in time, awakening in the dark during daylight savings time is not consistent with a natural circadian rhythm.
Again, from a practical perspective, it’s more difficult for children to awaken in the dark, and more dangerous for them to be standing at a dark bus stop to go to school. Therefore, we should seriously challenge a permanent change to Daylight Saving Time and instead choose standard time permanently.
JEAN CROCE
Johnson City