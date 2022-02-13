Letters: Happy Valentine’s Day
With this week’s holiday-themed Question of the Week, we asked readers to tell us about their valentines. Here are some of the love letters we received.
In sickness and in health
Valentines’ Day 2022 is more special than ever before. We have always observed it. We went out for dinner. We exchanged cards. But this year is more special.
This year we celebrated 50 years of marriage. After the ups and downs of 50 years together, we loved each other more than ever before. Family and friends celebrated with us.
The events that followed really sealed my love for my Valentine, though. I was diagnosed with osteomyelitis — a debilitating infection in the bones. It put me in hospitals for seven weeks.
At first, I couldn’t get out of bed. I went into cardiac arrest. On two occasions my kidneys quit. I have no recollection of those first weeks of hospitalization.
Through it all, Vicki was ever at my side. When I couldn’t tell a nurse what I needed, she was there, speaking for me. When I thought I wouldn’t make it, she was there giving me hope. When I was ready to plan my funeral, she was there, assuring me that I could go on.
I am grateful for the doctors, nurses, and facilities of Ballad Health through these past months. But I might not have made it without Vicki Wakefield.
Now, when I need to get to doctors’ appointments, she makes sure they happen. I am overwhelmed at her care for me while she maintains a part-time job.
I’m in recovery now, and she walks through it with me. She has been the best non-nurse nurse I could ask for. She has applied ointments and bandages to sores for months.
Through it all, I have learned how deeply special is my Valentine, how great is my love for her, and how her depth of giving has made me a man of service. Happy Valentines’ Day, Vicki.
DR. JOHN WAKEFIELD
Johnson City
Share your feelings
Valentine’s Day is not just a day on the calendar; rather it is how we should live our lives toward those we love and matter to us, no matter if the relationship is romantic in nature or if it is more platonic.
Valentine’s Day is an occasion to remember to treat others with at least as much kindness and thoughtfulness as we treat ourselves with and expect to receive in return.
As a survivor of domestic violence, I perhaps feel more strongly about this issue than most other people. From personal experience, I can say that it is exponentially better to not be in a romantic relationship with anyone than it is to be in a relationship that is domestically violent. Various sources attribute “Actions speak louder than words” to several different individuals. The name of the philosopher who initially stated these wise words is probably irrelevant. However, while these words may be trite, they are also very true.
As we prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day tomorrow, I urge you to use your actions to demonstrate and reveal your feelings towards others. Whether it is making sure that all of the children in your child’s kindergarten class receive a Valentine card, returning a shopping cart to the buggy bin for someone with mobility issues, running errands for someone who cannot, sharing flowers from your yard with a neighbor who can only enjoy them from afar or one of a thousand other things, showing a little bit of love to someone else can go a long way towards ameliorating daily disappointments that are incumbent to everyone.
MOLLY MCKAY
Johnson City
My everyday valentine
I am writing to tell you about my wonderful Valentine. We have been married for 41 years and he grows more dear to me every day, through his thoughtful and loving words and deeds.
While many of my friends lament that their husbands don’t talk to them, my guy is an entertaining companion who converses on a variety of topics, keeping our home life vibrant, often funny and always interesting.
He demonstrates his love through his caring actions, such as seeking out new recipes and preparing delicious meals, saying that it is his turn to do the cooking since I did it for the first 30 years of marriage.
He has been the most tender of caregivers when I have been ill, taking care of me as well and lovingly as my dear mother did when I was a child. The gifts he gives reflect that he has paid attention to what I like and gives things that are meaningful to me.
In other words, he is the very definition of a Valentine because he shows me that he loves me every day. Thank you for the opportunity to tell you about the wonderful man I married.
ANN EVERLY
Johnson City
