Every Monday morning readers of the Johnson City Press find an intemperate editorial by Josh Hammer taking a prominent place on the editorial page. This Monday his topic was student loan forgiveness, but he quickly segued into a critique of American universities and faculty, comparing the latter to the violent French revolutionary, Robespierre, who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of French citizens before he himself went to the guillotine.
I seriously doubt that the parents of ETSU, Milligan, King, and Tusculum students think their sons and daughters are being taught by teachers who bear any resemblance to Robespierre.
Why doesn’t the Press carry opinions by respected conservatives such as David Brooks or George Will? I have to conclude that the editor and owner of the paper agree with Josh Hammer.
BONNY STANLEY
Johnson City
Legislative actions have consequences
So let’s see … now that abortion is illegal in Tennessee have the people considered the implications?
After the birth of crack and fetal alcohol babies, in addition to babies born to underage females who may have been victims of rape or incest, we, the taxpayers, will have to pay for the support and care of these children.
Nowhere did Jesus, or anyone in the Old Testament, discuss abortion, yet many in our Legislature have decided to impose their version of morality.
The cost of raising these children will become prohibitive and so their post-natal care will be minimal. In their zeal to impose this moral code upon people the financial implications will surely come back to haunt us.
DAVID L. FAGELSON M.D.
Johnson City
To forgive is divine
Loan forgiveness protest — I cannot wait to see all the Republicans (let’s start here in East Tennessee) line up to pay back PPP loans just to show everyone how “loan forgiveness” is socialism! Come on guys, stand up for your beliefs! No? Huh, didn’t think so!
While we are at it, let’s delve into the world of LLC’s and see how many local “business” folk have walked away from debt only to move on to other business ventures at no risk to them!