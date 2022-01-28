Gun culture needs safety catch
The front-page story based on the shooting of a Science Hill High School Student (Jan. 13) powerfully demonstrates the effects of that shooting not only on the victim, but on the victim’s family as well. Fortunately, as the story reported, the student is likely to recover but with ongoing emotional and physical difficulties.
Accompanying this issue of the Press was a full-color flyer from a local merchant colorfully advertising various types of firearms. Featured is a “Price Buster” Taurus Spectrum pistol for $199.99, a supposed bargain having been marked down in price from $249.99. Buying a gun is presented as just as normal as buying a container of plastic roast coffee.
High school boys and other young males are often highly impressionable. Dealing with anger and resentment are part of achieving adulthood. Having easy access to firearms and having them presented as typical acquisitions of the emerging male persona has all too often led to shootings such as the shooting of the SHHS student. While the police have not solved this case; it is highly likely that the shooter is a young male.
While guns are part of our culture, more emphasis needs to be placed on making acquisition of firearms more stringent. Requiring background checks and a wait period for purchasing firearms would be helpful. Dealers in firearms should be trained in being on the lookout for signs of anxiety, agitation and mental illness in potential gun purchasers.
EDWARD J. DWYER
Johnson City
Voting rights are not a game
Playing games with kids meets an important developmental need. Playing games like board games and card games teaches kids to take turns, follow rules and play fair.
These are all necessary traits for being good citizens. Our legislators in Nashville are now in the process of changing legislative districts to favor one party.
It is a shame when they were kids no one took the time to play games with them and teach them to follow rules and play fair.
BRUCE DALTON
Johnson City
No ID, no vote
Let’s be clear about the voter rights agenda the Democrats are pushing.
Do you really think voters should not have to show ID in order to vote? Do you realize they could freely vote in different precincts in one election? They may not be a U.S. citizen?
If you believe there should be no ID shown to vote, why not drivers’ rights? No license or ID required. That should work well.
How about drinkers’ rights with no ID necessary for purchasing liquor? Teens may love that one.
How about smokers’ rights? No ID needed to buy tobacco. Teens would like that as well.
One needs ID buy cigarettes, beer, drive, rent an apartment, buy a home, buy a car, open a bank account, cash a check (that’s a biggie), rent a car, send or receive money at Walmart (another biggie), get electric and/or water turned on, obtain cable and many other endeavors in life.
Democrats say obtaining an ID is too hard for many people. Those same people likely smoke, drink, rent and drive. Think about the hardship of getting an ID. Really? Obviously if necessary, it will be done. Stand up for ID voting. Your future may depend on it.
JAN HUGHES
Erwin
