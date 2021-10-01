Goodbye, sheriff
I would like to say, “Happy retirement” to our great sheriff, Mr. Ed Graybeal, and I also would like to say my prayers are for a wonderful retirement with his wife. I know she will be happy also.
Mr. Graybeal, I have kept your pictures in my Bible for a long time. You have done a great job. I am sure many times you have been stressed, but thank our Lord he has blessed you until you can retire.
My prayer for you is to have many blessed years of retirement. I am sure that your wife is as happy as you are.
You will always be in my prayers. Thanks again.
NADINE BARNETT
Johnson City
Drone strike on civilians was grave
A recent military drone “murdered” innocent Afghan civilians, including young children. Why?
Our “all-wise” military leaders thought — innocently — that an SUV was loaded with explosives and destined for the Kabul airport only three miles away. Earlier, a suicide bomber had killed 13 American soldiers, so I’m guessing the U.S. was looking for revenge. But we made a terrible mistake.
The SUV was loaded with water bottles for a family without water.
I think the U.S. should immediately compensate the surviving family members for the loss of their loved ones. Also, a brand-new SUV would be a good gesture!
JERRY L. NORRIS
Greeneville
Heritage Fair was success
I just wanted to take a moment and write to the Johnson City Press to thank the public who visited Jonesborough, Tennessee, for the Washington County, Tennessee, Heritage Fair on Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4.
We were optimistic about the turnout, even though we were in the midst of a pandemic. Thank you for following safety protocols — whether you were wearing your mask or social distancing. We hope you enjoyed the event and will come back for future events as well as continue to learn about Washington County’s past.
CHAD BAILEY
Jonesborough
A Good Samaritan and a lost wallet
I had a recent incident at the Walmart on Browns Mill Road that I wish to share.
It was a rainy day, and I wanted to get in and out as quickly as possible. I got out of the car and put my wallet into my pocket, forgetting I had a hole in said pocket. I shopped for almost 30 minutes and started making my way to the self-checkout station. Reaching for my wallet, I immediately realized my error of placing the wallet in that “holy pocket!”
Yes, there was immediate panic, and then I retraced my steps, but could not find it. Customer Service was my last chance, and I explained to them my dilemma. She smiled as I gave her my name and I prayed for the best. Her supervisor came over and opened the safe, and then I realized why she was smiling.
She handed me the missing wallet. To my surprise, my license, my credit cards and $91 in cash was all accounted for. I expressed my gratitude to the ladies and asked if the Good Samaritan had left a note or phone number.
Nothing but the wallet.
So this is to my Good Samaritan and the rest of our local residents and visitors. We are blessed to live in an area and country that allows us these freedoms. It takes good people to make it all work. This small group of strangers showed me what a group of individuals can do together to make life a little better for one person.
Thanks to my Good Samaritan and the Walmart staff for being so honest and eagerly willing to help. My faith in humanity has been given a huge shot in the arm. Is there a shot for that? Lots of folks could use it!
GALEN DROKE
Johnson City
