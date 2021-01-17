Letters: Godwin’s law in effect
Media’s propaganda on display
Bernard Goldberg was a CBS News reporter for 28 years. His 2003 bestseller aptly named “Bias” exposed how the media intentionally distorts the news toward all things conservative in American politics and culture. Mr. Goldberg argued that the news media was now actively attempting to influence public opinion by use of misinformation, disinformation, and lies. Bernard Goldberg was fired by CBS for attempting to expose the entire network news industry for their continued use of propaganda tactics in order to sway public opinion. He should have been given the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
What likely began in the late 60s and 70s in American media is now simply standard operating procedure by most all national news organizations, including the Washington Post, New York Times and AP wire service. Thumb through any political AP column, major network news or cable news piece and ask yourself, “Was this information presented in a way that allowed me the freedom to form my own opinion, or was it laced with innuendo, one-sided implications, positions or opinions?” We are being played folks!
This is not new. Reaching a fever pitch in Germany in the late 1920s and throughout the 1930s, Nazi propaganda tactics by Joseph Goebbels et al, took the practice to a whole new level. Any dissent or difference of opinion slowly strangled — eventually literally — anything resembling freedom of information allowing the individual to decide for themselves and reach their own conclusions. It took a world war to overcome its effects.
Social media platforms now simply disconnect those with whom they don’t agree politically.
This growing alliance between the national media and a national political party platform in America poses a clear and present danger to our republic and must be exposed!
TIM RICHARDSON
Hampton
Hold insurrectionists responsible
In 1921 and 1924 in Germany, Adolf Hitler was tried for treason for inciting insurrection against his government and then helping to organize and encourage what was called the Beer Hall Putsch, a movement toward a coup and to consolidate power.
There was a great deal of sentiment at the time to be lenient on him as well as his followers, though 16 Nazis and four police officers were killed.
He served only nine months of his sentence, during which time he wrote his manifesto “Mein Kampf.”
Most Germans were interested in putting these incidents behind them, moving forward and thought he would somehow fade away.
History knows what happened as a result of this leniency and not taking seriously the threat that these individuals presented.
Words and actions have consequences and at present, those responsible and who encouraged what took place at the Capitol last Wednesday must be held accountable and prosecuted.
The Constitution is clear in what is expected and what is lawful as well as unlawful. Insurrection and sedition are clearly crimes and must be dealt with accordingly.
SUSAN J. PETERS
Elizabethton