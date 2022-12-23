Giving Tree shows generous spirit
Joy, hope, surprise. It’s what we want from the holiday season but sometimes we don’t quite get there. Busy-ness, commercialism, cold, family pressures … a lot can get in the way.
But this year The Giving Tree has renewed my childlike sense of wonder. This tree decked in purple lights: the Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church’s submission to downtown Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas, has been covered in bagged items to help our area’s struggling or unhoused people stay a little warmer this winter with socks, gloves and other gifts.
We started with 400 items but ran out of those a long time ago. But almost from the start, we were discovering other bags of winter gear left there by others in the community. The generous people of the Tri-Cities were as enamored with the idea as we were. The tree was becoming a place that people knew they could come make a difference. We’ve even received some larger donations like 143 items from Ballad’s Infection Prevention Unit.
The people of my church who have been the most involved in this project have been moved by the generosity they have seen come from the Tri-Cities. It’s restored our faith in humanity. The tree doesn’t ask you if you believe the right things, or who you voted for, or make you fill out paperwork. It just gives.
And the Secret Santas of our community who keep leaving their presents tucked in branches of the tree will never see the faces of the people they’ve helped, but they know they’re making a difference.
It is my hope for each of us in this hurting world, that we turn our hearts and minds to the kind of hope that only generosity can give us, the kind of warmth that only the joy of helping another can produce.
REV. TIFFANY A. SAPP
Johnson City
Government does work
It is easy for folks to claim “government doesn’t work” and dismiss the whole process of citizens working through democracy to improve their communities. I would like to push back a bit.
When we moved to Johnson City in 2005, we went downtown to see our new city and to find a place to get lunch. Numan’s was the only place open. The drive down State of Franklin was depressing — the Model Mill was in ruins and the blighted area between ETSU and downtown spoke of decay and abandonment.
Fast forward to 2022, and the corridor along State of Franklin shows off a revitalized Model Mill building, dozens of places to eat downtown, a park along a scenic creek that serves as long needed flood control for downtown businesses, two revitalized train stations turned into commercial businesses, another park along the other end of the creek for concerts and outdoor festivals, a new farmers market and on and on. Add to that the new bike park at Tannery Knob, new kids’ parks and splash pads and the popular Tweetsie Trail, and you get the sense local government must have done something right these last 17 years.
I am especially proud that these improvements benefit all citizens regardless of income. I know that the many city leaders involved in the decisions that got us here had disagreements along the way, but they ultimately arrived at compromise and progress. So I say “humbug” to those who say government can’t work and “hurrah!” to the engaged citizens and leaders who’ve taken the initiative to contribute to progress. These improvements will benefit generations to come.
LYNN PALMER
Johnson City