Washington County commissioners have decided to give $2 million of taxpayer money to a private cooperative to build a meat processing facility in Washington County.
I believe taxpayers are open to any new idea that benefits the public. What taxpayers want to know is: A complete list of individuals who will own the facility; who gets the profits from the facility operations; number of local cattle ranches in Washington County; number of animals historically sold and slaughtered yearly by Washington County cattle ranches; etc.
County commissioners recent expenditure of millions of dollars for an Aerospace Park that never got off the ground and a solar farm/bitcoin (Red Dog) deal that failed and cost taxpayer money and ended up in court are good examples of commissioners’ failure to research in detail projects presented before they hand out taxpayer money.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
Recycling helps communities
“I’m not in the business of recycling.”
What can be said when you hear a statement like that, especially when it comes from a community leader? I’m not in the business of paying taxes either, but I do it because it benefits the community.
What if I told you that, if done correctly, recycling could reduce the amount of trash going into our landfill by 80% and pay for itself? You may ask about all those stories that say only 5% of recyclables collected are being recycled. I would say that we could find hundreds of excuses not to recycle, or we could just accept the fact that recycling can improve our community and improve the quality of our lives.
If you have recycling in your area, great, but if you don’t or live in a community like mine that is shutting down the recycling, then speak out. Let your community leaders know that it is unacceptable that we are not taking full advantage of recycling.
There are so many benefits and so few challenges, the decision should be easy. After all, the Tennessee River system did not become the most plastic polluted waterway in the world because we are successfully recycling.
I believe shutting down the recycle center in Elizabethton is a poor decision based on faulty information. I urge all parties involved to sit down and work out the trivial issues preventing us from being successful recyclers.
Do it for the community and do it for the environment. Do it because it reduces the amount of trash in the landfill. Do it because it is the right thing to do.
Please just do it! If you are not part of the solution, then you are definitely part of the problem!
DON HLAVATY
Elizabethton
