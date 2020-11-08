Letters: Friends of Pal’s
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their favorite Pal’s orders and memories in honor of the regional chain’s late owner, Pal Barger. Here are some of the responses we received.
Thirsty traveler
I visit Kingsport from North Carolina about once a month.
My first stop is always Pal’s for a big tea, half sweet, half unsweetened. I manage to have at least one Pal burger during my stay, then my last stop on the way out of town is Pal’s for a tea for the road.
I was very sorry to hear of Mr. Barger’s passing.
MELANIE DENNY
Winston Salem, N.C.
Mom’s milkshake quest
I can’t say that I have a usual Pal’s order, because it’s all good. However, I do have some great memories of Pal’s I’d like to share.
My mother rarely asked for anything; she was a very content lady. One almost-spring-like day several years before she died, she called me and said she’d like to have a chocolate milkshake. I asked her if she’d like to go for a ride with me to get it. As it happened, she did.
When she got in the car, I asked her where she wanted to go. As I recall, we went to a fast food restaurant that is known for their hamburgers. We got the chocolate milkshake, and I took her back home. All was well.
Several days later, Mama called again, asking if I’d take her for a drive to another fast food place for a chocolate milkshake. It seems we were on a quest for the best chocolate milkshake in Johnson City!
This time, we went to yet another fast food restaurant, got the chocolate milkshake and headed back to her house. All was well again.
We repeated this process several times until we went to Pal’s! From then on, whenever Mama wanted a chocolate milkshake, we headed to the nearest Pal’s, or if it was an especially pretty day for a drive, we’d go to one not quite so close.
A great memory, and one I had just about forgotten until I saw the Question of the Week. Thank you for the memory!
REBECCA HENDERSON
Johnson City
Where everybody knows your car
As the owner of Cartridge World, I frequently visited many Pal’s locations in the area while driving to my different retail locations.
My favorite Pal’s meal was the Big Chicken, Big Tea with light ice.
A couple of the locations would recognize my wrapped vehicle and knew what I wanted even before I ordered it.
LARRY ENGLAND
Johnson City
The walk-in location
Bacon double cheeseburger, add chili, with a vanilla peanut butter milkshake at Revere Street.
DON ROYSTON
Kingsport
Not so sweet when you wear them
My most memorable experience was with Pal’s in Elizabethton on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at high-noon.
Being the height of activity, I managed to get in line easily to purchase my family’s favorite “sweet tea with lemon.” At the exit onto West Elk Avenue, I was involved in an accident, which totaled my vehicle.
Thanks to seat belts, I was OK, but I lost the three sweet teas with lemon, landing in my lap.
Sorry to Pal’s for the traffic situation of closing the entrance during the high point of activity.
JIMMY BISHOP
Elizabethton