With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to give suggestions for future uses of Freedom Hall. Here are some of the responses we received.
A better pool
The city needs an actual natatorium. The old six-lane, 50-meter pool is well beyond its life expectancy. We need something like the Kingsport natatorium.
The Kingsport YMCA natatorium is used continually with a profit. The outdoor pool and play area is driving a profit but, in reality, it is an incredible focal point attraction for new people coming to the area.
Thanks for the opportunity for input.
DR. THOMAS M. BIER
Johnson City
Allow more public access
I live in close proximity to the Freedom Hall complex, and I walk around its walking course frequently. As I pass by the Freedom Hall building itself, I’ve noticed that the building largely goes unused — rarely cars are parked in the parking lot or any activity going on whatsoever.
I also like to swim laps when I can find a pool to swim in, and Freedom Hall has a very nice swimming pool that also goes mostly unused. Many times, I’ve gone down to the pool only to find either the doors locked or a couple of young people sitting in the office whose only job, it seems, is to watch over things and to tell people that, no, you cannot swim.
Many years ago, city leaders made the unfortunate decision to locate the senior center all the way across town, inconvenient to most of the city’s residents.
I would suggest that the city start moving in a direction to open up Freedom Hall for senior activities. There’s plenty of room in this publicly owned building for indoor walking, maybe some assorted exercise, yoga or other classes; and yes, much less restrictive hours for swimming in the pool.
I’m sure seniors wouldn’t mind yielding to other events at the Hall should they arise.
Yes, a small staff might have to be hired, and other expenditures might have to be procured, but then at least this great facility would become more useful and would become a great amenity to the citizens of this city.
JACK L. GRIFFITH
Johnson City
These letters are in response to an editorial the Press ran critical of Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn’s recent claims about teachers.
Poppycock from Larry Arnn
What on earth is Gov. Lee thinking of?
I couldn’t agree more with your July 6 “As We See It” editorial, “Our teachers aren’t dumb, and neither are we.” Your strong words were in reaction to our own Gov. Lee’s silence as he sat on the same stage with the president of Hillsdale College (Michigan) while president Larry Arnn declared, “The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country, and they’re taught that they’re going to go and do something to those kids.”
What absolute senseless poppycock. Evidently Arnn thinks teachers are on some nefarious mission, when in fact our teachers are well-trained and work hard.
Gov. Lee, you should have spoken up on behalf of Tennessee teachers. Instead, your silence on that occasion speaks volumes.
COLIN F. BAXTER
Kingsport
Results, not excuses
In regard to the editorial in today’s (July 6) Press, instead of being offended, I’d suggest the public school teachers in Tennessee work on improving the state’s ranking among the nation’s schools.
According to this website I found doing a Google search, Tennessee is ranked 31st out of 51 systems for excellence. Quite obviously, that is in the bottom half of all the states and the District of Columbia. Not very impressive.
Without a doubt, Gov. Lee knows this very well and wants Tennessee schools to be at least one of the best, if not the best in the country. He decided to ask Hillsdale President Larry Arnn about establishing charter schools in the state. Of course public school teachers are afraid of the competition that charter schools would create. It will bring attention to the state’s ranking.
The editorial states that teachers worked through the pandemic and often spend their own money. The pandemic affected all the states and our teachers are not the only ones in the country who pay out of pocket.
As the old saying goes, the truth hurts. Better results will stop any criticism.
CHARLES TRIFILETTI
Johnson City