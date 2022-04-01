Fossil fuel industry needs reckoning
In July 2015, as it released its “Climate Deception Dossiers” report, the then president of the Union of Concerned Scientists prefaced it with a reminder of two core values his parents had taught him — telling the truth and taking responsibility for them if your actions harm others.
The report documented the fossil fuel industry’s decades-long knowledge of the reality of climate change, which their own scientists had asserted “cannot be denied.” But the industry engaged in a relentless and still continuing drive at misinformation, public deception and congressional lobbying to block regulatory action which might curb carbon emissions from the burning of their products, climate disruption’s main cause.
The March 20 issue of this paper carried an offensive opinion piece from the Heritage Foundation, a fossil-industry-funded think tank, titled “Biden throttled US energy production when we needed it most.”
It made no mention of climate change, through which hundreds of Americans die annually now in heat waves and other weather extremes and whose economic cost, from the billion-dollar disasters tracked by NOAA alone, by 2020, had exceeded $1.875 trillion.
Referencing the high gas prices and in line with its founding mission of opposing public lands ownership, it berated President Biden for failing to encourage a massive, new wave of fossil-fuel production from “our vast oil and gas resources on public lands.”
It should have been a call for strong policy efforts at conserving energy and expanding the climate-benign, renewable resources as, indeed, the administration is seeking to implement.
An accountability reckoning is due and might be coming. Nearly 30 U.S. states, cities and counties now are involved in lawsuits against the fossil fuel industry, as the UCS recently reported, for the decades-long deception of shareholders and the public about climate change, or for compensation for the harm it has inflicted.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Abortion bill moves state backward
On March 16, Tennessee Rep. Rebecca Alexander sponsored an amendment to House Bill 2779. This bill prohibits all abortions in Tennessee except those that will prevent death or grave bodily harm to the pregnant woman. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
As if forcing a woman to have a baby is not enough, this bill also proposes a bounty on any provider or any person that knowingly or unknowingly “aids or abets” a woman obtaining an abortion.
If the civil case is won, the citizen bringing the suit will be entitled to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 from the accused. Many concerns arise from this including the ability of family members of a rapist to sue, inquiries into involuntary loss of pregnancy, and frivolous accusations against almost anybody.
Banning abortion will not stop abortion. If this bill becomes law, Tennessee women who are pregnant and want an abortion may go to another state or they may perform a self-induced abortion.
Other Tennessee women will have to continue their pregnancies against their will. The resulting children will be born in the state of Tennessee where 22.6% of its children live in poverty, its public school ranking is 31st nationally, and 8,000 of its children live in foster care.
It is baffling that some lawmakers want to protect the unborn but once out of the womb their commitment to the born shrinks.
Women of Tennessee, we are going backward in our rights with this bill. This bill is about controlling a woman’s body.
A woman’s reproductive health care decisions should be made by her — not politicians. If you are enraged by House Bill 2779, then please voice your opinion before we as women have to ask permission to speak!
DEBORAH JO ADAMS
Bristol
