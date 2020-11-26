Letters: Finding stability, Looking for root causes, and the Power of words
Let’s find some balance
America is in an ideal position to show the world how representative democracy can take effective actions to stabilize Earth’s climate. Our “conservative” and “progressive” political parties can demonstrate how, working together, they can find synergistic solutions to make planet Earth sustainable for future generations.
Balance is the key to long-term success. When systems are balanced, then small movements in either direction can lead to effective action. Lasting progress results from bipartisan efforts and support. We are running out of time on climate change. There’s not a moment to lose.
Let’s start by passing H.R. 763 Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in 2021. For years, we have been discussing, modifying, and improving this legislation. We know it is not perfect, but it is a good start. The fact that we should have started taking corrective actions 30 years ago should not stop us from starting now in 2021. People are used to technology “upgrades.” Once a first version is passed, we can start gathering data and begin writing the improvement and optimization upgrades.
America’s leadership will be a catalyst for the rest of the world to get started on (or continue improving) their climate stabilization actions. America rejects ultra-left and ultra-right politics. We are “progressives” and “conservatives.” Together, we have the knowledge and the skills to get things done and make a difference. They say: “You get what you ask for.” We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect …, are asking for leadership and action in 2021 and beyond.
MARK ALAN POLLOCK
Johnson City
Trump didn’t create country’s problems
Perhaps I can explain to Jack Griffith (Stay Vigilant, Nov. 20) why so many good people support Trump.
Donald Trump was in many ways an unappealing figure. He never hid that. People knew it, and we were not electing a preacher.
Folks knew the opposition was worse. Not just the Clintons and the Democratic Party, the Bush family and their donors and the entire Republican leadership, hedge fund managers, media luminaries, corporate executives, Hollywood tastemakers, think tank geniuses and everyone else who created the world as in the fall of 2016.
Trump might be vulgar and ignorant, but he was not responsible for the many disasters created by America’s leaders. Trump did not invade Iraq, bail out Wall Street, lower interest rates to zero, open borders, or sit silently by as the manufacturing sector collapsed and the middle class died. Trump’s election was not about Trump. It was a throbbing middle finger in the face of America’s ruling class.
Why do good people support Trump? All of the above plus what he accomplished in 3.5 years!
DAN STEVENS
Jonesborough
Stop the fear-mongering
Socialism is a scare word used by conservatives against every progressive advance that helps ordinary people.
They called TVA public power socialism. They called (and still call) Social Security socialism. They called (and still call) Medicare socialism. They call farm price supports socialism. They call FDIC bank deposit insurance socialism. They called mandatory seat belts in cars socialism. They called cavity fighting fluoride in water socialism. They call public education socialism. They call free and independent labor unions socialism. They use the word socialism for anything that helps all the people (not just the ones who don’t need any help).
Can we please get Moscow Mitch McConnel to vote on stimulus checks and mortgage relief and rent forgiveness and small business support and free testing and hazard pay and health care for the uninsured (and underinsured) in the middle of a pandemic or is that also socialism? Let’s get to work!
C.E. SHERROD
Johnson City