Go beyond party
Your ‘Question of the Week’ involving the question of how candidates can now pull together after an ‘especially acrimonious congressional primary’ will generate many responses, I am sure.
All the ugliness and ‘mud-slinging’ always ends with one surviving candidate, and then all is forgiven in the interest of winning. That is, and always will be, the result of party politics.
All the candidates need to sit down in a room together and decide what the best message is for all the voters, not just the targeted ones.
There is a young woman running for the Johnson City Council that perhaps should be listened to carefully. Her name is Alona Norwood, and her message of inclusion and putting constituents’ needs ahead of party is an excellent one.
Rep. Roe promised to put people over politics, and it seemed he often forgot that promise during his tenure after he got to Washington. It sounds good, but should be the number one priority of everyone who runs, no matter what office or what level.
I find it interesting that candidate Diana Harshbarger wants to address campaign finance reform, but since she was able to give her campaign $1.3 million from her own funds, I wonder how many “regular” people would be willing or able to run without contributions. The candidates need to find common ground, make their “tent” as big as possible and think of “We The People” before anything else.
SUSAN J. PETERS
Elizabethton
Drop the attack ads
Candidates can find unity by not creating the opposite in the first place.
It is ironic that Ms. Harshbarger is calling for unity after displaying the most disgusting and obnoxious campaign in recent local political history. For a person whose business ethics are questionable to say the least, to create attack ads against opponents with much greater moral character than her and then ask for unity is credulous.
I have always voted for the Republican candidate for Congress for the past 40 years, but would be ashamed to be represented by a person like her.
BOB HARTMAN
Jonesborough
Refugees are vetted
The Johnson City Press question of the week was phrased in terms of whether we Washington County citizens “welcome refugees.”
For my part I do. With the federal government thus extensively, for two years, vetting potential refugee’s background, that’s good enough for me. They are welcome to live anywhere in the USA, including our county. They are likely to become productive U.S. citizens through skills, craft, and traditions new to us.
When Governor Lee chose to continue the resettlement program, he knew that involves very few persons — only 19 in the last dozen years in Washington County. He also saw it as a Christian duty to extend a compassionate helping hand given the horrific circumstances which refugees often have faced, some coming from war zones in which they may have risked their life to help our soldiers survive.
In my view, our Governor is right and Ms. Taylor’s position is wrong. The Washington County Commission should support Governor Lee, not sanction him through accepting the petition.
IGNACY FONBERG
Jonesborough
Ignore fear tactics
Do not deny refugees a home here in Washington County!
Don’t let Anita Hodges Taylor trick you into thinking that we do not have the resources to accommodate “the least of these.”
Federal funds support refugees while they settle in, and before they are given complete independence. Read about Lutheran Services and Catholic Charities and the work they do to help refugee families become independent.
Don’t succumb to fear tactics that would prevent you from loving and accepting “the tired and weary.” Don’t believe the lies. Read about resettled refugees in our country, and their accomplishments. Look at the data of how, in recent years, our acceptance of refugees has decreased dramatically in this country, leaving already vetted families suffering in refugee camps.
Read about the churches in other communities that have worked together to bring blessings and hope to refugees and in the end became the ones blessed a thousand-fold.
I fear that a few people in this county are trying to sway a loving people into rejecting those in the most need. We can do our part. Let’s be a Light to others!
JULIA WOOD
Johnson City