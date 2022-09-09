What happened to BC?

If you’re over the age of 30, you were likely raised with two specific designations to discern historical epochs. B.C. and A.D. BC referred to “Before Christ” and AD is not “after death” as many seem to think, but rather a Latin term: Anno Domini meaning “In the Year of Our Lord.” Another reference to Jesus Christ.

