What happened to BC?
If you’re over the age of 30, you were likely raised with two specific designations to discern historical epochs. B.C. and A.D. BC referred to “Before Christ” and AD is not “after death” as many seem to think, but rather a Latin term: Anno Domini meaning “In the Year of Our Lord.” Another reference to Jesus Christ.
That Jesus actually existed is a matter of historical agreement globally. The disagreements arise over the matter of religion. He lived 33 years and was murdered by government. I cannot think of a single personage over the entire course of human history with more impact. Especially in our country. National and global holidays rotate around Him. Christmas (Christ Mass) and Easter to celebrate the sacrifice, resurrection and eternal salvation found thereby.
As a retired history teacher I started noticing the major textbook companies switching away from references to Christ (BC/AD) about 15 years ago. Those same companies have recently begun to insert Critical Race Theory and other “woke” curricula into those texts. Universally without state educational permission. States like Florida have begun to substantially resist the trend. Does Tennessee?
Only within the last five years has the media and other societal institutions started to substitute CE and BCE, “Common Era” and “Before Common Era.” When did the Common Era begin and why is it therefore even necessary to distinguish a time before that?
This has nothing to do with the “separation of church and state” which in itself is just a liberal dog whistle for a problem that has never existed as a matter of law.
This is all just more evidence of creeping historical education revisionism that’s being pushed by the radical left and it’s something that Tennessee parents should take notice of and alert their state representatives to.
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City
Pondering missing workers
Rachel Greszler, of The Heritage Foundation, made some interesting points in her essay (Sept. 3) about the strain on our GDP from the loss of 3.2 million workers and noted that unlike the normal course of things, our unemployment is very low and yet our GDP is weak. It seems that 3.2 million missing workers make a big difference in how much we produce. Good point.
Where Ms. Greszler failed was jumping to cookie-cutter solutions before analyzing why those workers haven’t returned. Her solutions completely fail to address the new realities we face.
While more study is needed, we already know:
• 1+ million people died from COVID of which 275,000 were workers, based on CDC death rates and BLS 2020 employment rates by age group.
• Brookings Institution senior fellow Katie Bach estimates conservatively that 4 million full-time equivalent workers cannot work because of long-COVID.
• The Chamber of Commerce found 32% of women and 16% of men say lack of child care is a barrier for them returning to work.
These known problems account for far more than the 3.2 million missing workers, which suggests that we have drawn a lot of new people into the workforce and yet, there are likely other COVID-related reasons keeping people out of the formal workforce — early retirement, retirees dropping to part-time work, parents supervising increased homeschooling.
Ms. Greszler’s outdated solutions do nothing to address any of these known and possible issues. Such failed group-think ideas from the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation are completely unhelpful. We need clear-headed thinking based on real-world knowledge that produces solutions which help people work, not punishes them for their struggles.
Product shortages and increased wages are driving inflation. Conservatives need to stop labeling every effort to support workers as “socialism.” It’s not socialism. It’s good business.
REBECCA CUMMINGS
Unicoi