With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers who were considering buying or already owned an electric vehicle to share their experiences. Here are some of the responses we received.
All in on plug-in
Back in 2008, when gasoline prices topped $4 per gallon, I started to experiment on how to convert my Chevy Avalanche into a plug-in hybrid to save gas.
While the experiment worked, in hindsight it was a lot of time and money for a marginal gain. But I learned a lot about the potential of the new lithium batteries and electric drive.
That led to my first EV in 2010, a used Tesla Roadster that was an impressive racer. One night, I took the Roadster to Street Fights at Bristol Thunder Valley speedway, and humbled several Corvettes, a Shelby Cobra and a Sport BMW as no-one could beat me off the line or catch me in the quarter mile. Yet the car was half the fuel cost to drive as a Prius and most importantly to me, the emissions were also about half that of the best in class Prius.
Here was a car that could perform as no other yet was one of the easiest on the environment.
Since then I have racked up more than 188,000 gas-free miles and now power our home and our vehicles from rooftop solar, making us energy independent and freeing us from the crazy gasoline spikes we continue to see with fossil fuels. Since I now make our own fuel, who cares what Exxon wants to charge?
Our newer 2018 Tesla Model 3 has become our primary trip car as we take it on most of our trips. With high speed DC charging, it is not hard for us to cover the 640 miles to the in-laws or even farther when the mood hits.
After more than 90,000 miles, the only “scheduled” maintenance has been new tires. So we are sold on the new technology and will never purchase another car without a plug.
DAVE HRIVNAK
Kingsport
Living the hybrid life
I have gone electric. I purchased a 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid. I can charge it for four hours, usually overnight, and drive for about 50 miles all electric, which costs about $2.00 on my electric bill.
This is sufficient for most daily driving. We drove from Johnson City to Watauga Point on the lake and back and had a couple miles left today.
Aside from road trips, I hardly ever burn gasoline. I have bought 4 tanks in the last 5,000 miles. When the battery runs out, it automatically switches to gas, and the hybrid system gets 40 mpg or better.
At first, I charged the car in front of the public library, an 8-minute walk away (or didn’t bother because it wasn’t necessary). I installed a 240-volt charger in my backyard (we do not have a driveway, and we cannot install a charger on the street due to right of way laws), and now just drive in and charge overnight. I could have charged with 110 volts overnight earlier, but I widened my gate at the same time that I installed the 240-volt charger. The old gate was too tight for the car.
There are definitely issues with electric only vehicles for us. Chargers are not that common along the routes that we take for longer trips. We prefer the backroads.
Also, the space I have to charge at home will not accommodate a larger vehicle like a Ford F150 Lightning or a Tesla Cyber Truck. I reserved both of them, but I don’t think it will work.
I could park them on the street in front of the house, but laws prevent installing a charger there. These laws are going to be agonizingly slow to change, but they must if everyone is going electric. Too many city dwellers do not have driveways or garages. If the Johnson City Press could champion this issue, it would be a great help.
Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid is a wonderful improvement over a gasoline-only car, and if widely adopted, would go a very long way towards solving our climate problem and creating a cleaner, quieter world, without sacrificing convenience, performance, capability, or expense. It has great guilt-free acceleration, costs less to drive, could go a long way between oil changes (because the engine rarely runs), hardly wears the brake pads (because of regenerative braking), and is wonderfully quiet on electric power. I feel like I can wait a few years before going all electric and still be mostly electric. I don’t understand why everyone is not buying plugin hybrids. Poorly understood and in short supply, I imagine. This, at least, should be easier to change.
BILL PERKINS
Johnson City
Extra EV charge penalizes owners
I have gone electric for several years, starting with a 2011 Nissan LEAF, then moving up to a 2013 Tesla. I also ride electric motorcycles and use electric chainsaws, lawnmowers, hedge clippers, weed whackers and a powerful but quiet leaf blower. I have thus eschewed the consumption of many barrels of oil and have spared the atmosphere from quite a few tons of CO2.
For critics who would claim that fossil fuels produce my electricity, I pay extra for two blocks of Green Switch (400 kWh) from BrightRidge, which is guaranteed to come from renewable sources. This is more than enough to charge my vehicles and tools.
The only fly in the ointment is that the state of Tennessee charges me an extra $100 for tag renewal for my EV, presumably for the lost revenue from the gasoline I don’t buy. This may seem reasonable as TN taxes gasoline at $0.26 per gallon. Assuming I had a car that got 30 MPG, purchasing enough fuel to pay $100 in gas tax would give me 10,000 miles of travel.
However, when one considers that EVs constitute less than one half of one percent of vehicles in Tennessee, making the loss of revenue hardly substantial, one might reasonably conclude that levying this extra charge is petty and mean-spirited.
Carrying this to the height of absurdity, I was also charged an extra $100 for tag renewal for an electric motorcycle. This is outrageous at three different levels: 1) The wear on pavement of a motorcycle is a fraction of that of an auto, so charging the same fee for road use makes no sense whatsoever; 2) Motorcycles use much less gas than cars, so to spend $100 in gas tax, one would have to ride a motorcycle 40,000 miles per year, which is insane; 3) The number of electric motorcycles in Tennessee is infinitesimal (cannot be found on a Google search), rendering the revenue justification completely ridiculous ward than laws that actually punish citizens for being environmentally responsible? If Tennessee legislators are ever dragged into the 21st century, they will be kicking and screaming the entire way.
CRAIG HAIRE, PHD MD
Johnson City