Fowler, Williams best for city
This has been a very difficult year for our country and the entire world. No one could have predicted with any certainty in January 2020 the current state of the nation today. In less than two weeks, we have elections involving national, state and local candidates. All are extremely important.
In the Johnson City Commission race, we are fortunate to have eight candidates to choose from. Two of them — Dr. Todd Fowler and Dr. Turney Williams — I have known for decades, and have observed them both professionally and personally during that time.
Dr. Fowler, a current city commissioner, deserves your support and re-election. However, Dr. Williams you may not know as well — but I do.
He is a highly skilled doctor, devoted husband, successful businessman, chair of the Washington County Republican Party, volunteers countless hours to the Washington County Humane Society to name just a few. He has a servant’s heart and with our support will serve Johnson City with distinction. He is a rock solid conservative who will work to solve problems, and who better to guide us during a pandemic?
He deserves our support. He has mine, but needs yours.
In closing, I want to thank City Manager Pete Peterson, his staff, city employees (many of whom are friends) and the City Commission for their steadfast leadership during this crisis. God Bless you and thanks. Stay safe.
PHIL ROE
Jonesborough
Walsingham vote is critical
In years past, Republican, Democrat and independent voters of the 1st District have all come together to elect Congress persons that have represented us with honesty, integrity and leadership. Now your vote for the U. S. House is more critical now than ever.
On one side of the ledger we have Blair Walsingham, who has served the U.S. Air Force, a mother of four children, from a rural town in Hawkins County, a public school advocate, small business owner and a homesteader who has an open-door policy where voters can reach her any time. She is willing to debate the important issues in our district. She has a detailed plan outlined on her website (Blair for congress.com). She will represent all people of the First District.
On the other side of the ledger is her opponent, spending millions of dollars on her primary campaign and 80% of the voters didn’t vote for her. Her website lacks substance and a lot of political noise. She constantly refuses to debate and recently at the Tri-Cities Airport Legislative Day was asked by Blair and refused to debate the issues we care about. We don’t know how she will vote. The question voters have been wondering “Who is she and what does she stand for?” A recent letter published in the JC Press stated “I have voted for every Republican for the last 40 years but not this time” is evidence that we demand an accountable and transparent leader.
These are times in our voting life that our choice is crystal clear. So let’s take off our Republican hats for a few minutes while voting and vote for Blair Walsingham on Nov. 3 to be your new 1st District congresswoman.
ED GERACE
Johnson City
Why won’t Harshbarger debate?
I support Blair Walsingham for Congress, because I believe she truly represents the interests of the people of the 1st District.
Just look at what information voters can get on Diana Harsbarger’s character and fitness for office by looking at the Letter to the Forum printed by the Press, “Lacking a bona fide Republican” by George Heaton (Oct. 3). It is worth the read during these trying times.
Also she refused to debate Blair, what is she hiding?