Letters: Election picks
A judge’s experience
Suzanne Cook, a candidate for Circuit Court Judge, brings a strong, if not the strongest background for this position I have seen in 42 years in our courts. Let us look at Ms. Cook and see if you agree.
She’s a partner with Hunter, Smith and Davis, which is recognized as a US News and World Report best law firm. Adjunct professor, UT Law School, teaching trial practice since 2018.
Has a B.A., MS. And JD (law degree) from the University of Tennessee. Passed difficult bar exams in Tennessee 1995; Virginia 1996. She has practiced in all Tennessee courts, including federal court. Virginia practice includes General District and Federal Court.
Her practice includes premises liability, arson and fraud claims, personal injury, first and third-party insurance claims, product liability, uninsured motorists, professional malpractice, tort litigation, landlord and tenant matters, creditors rights, family law, (divorce, post-divorce, parenting, child support, termination of parental rights, guardianship, conservatorship, and adoption.) Ironically, these are matters within a Circuit judge’s jurisdiction. Served as guardian ad litem, special master, arbitrator, mediator and trustee.
Past president Northeast Federal Bar, Washington County Bar and served the Supreme Court advisory commission on rules of practice.
Her courtroom experience is significant with 40 jury trials, hundreds of bench trials (non jury). Rated AV Preeminent by Martindale Hubble, the highest rating for “ legal ability and ethical standards.“
She has real-life experience as a nursery worker, waitress, retail sales, and receptionist/secretary.
I retired as a Criminal Court judge in 2014, after 16 years on the bench. Prior to that, I spent 26 years mainly as a trial lawyer. I consider myself a competent trial lawyer, and a decent judge. I hope you will agree, she will be an excellent judge. I know that of which I speak, this lady is the real deal.
BOB CUPP
Johnson City
A commissioner’s take on mayor
As I finish my four-year term as a commissioner, I’d like to share some parting thoughts with everyone.
It has been my pleasure to serve with my fellow commissioners. I have truly gained much respect for the diverse group of individuals who devote so much of their time and energy for the betterment of our community. Many thanks to our elected officials who do their best!
In my opinion, the one office that is lacking leadership is the mayor’s office. As a commissioner, it has been very difficult to communicate and receive information from the mayor’s office.
As a matter of fact, I received no direct communications from the mayor about any issue whatsoever.
In addition to a critical lack of communication, I also see a direct lack of financial responsibility. Thousands of our citizens’ tax dollars being paid out in late fees where there’s been money in the bank to pay our bills, including cut-off notices from BrightRidge and Comcast.
One of the basic jobs of the mayor is to pay the bills, and this has not been getting done.
Another major issue that demonstrates our current mayor’s lack of communication skills is the bitcoin mine. I feel like the rezoning request from BrightRidge was not communicated in an honest and open manner.
How could he represent the people of Washington County while at the same time being a paid board member without a conflict of interest? After months of urging, he finally stepped down from the board.
Now we are involved in a messy and expensive lawsuit with the bitcoin mine tenant and we have an ugly eyesore and a loud noise polluter blighting our beautiful countryside.
We can do better for ourselves by electing a mayor who will lead and represent our citizens.
KENT HARRIS
Limestone
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.