Elections aren’t corrupt
I am not a big fan of either James Reeves or Joe Grandy, but I am a fan of our Washington County election workers. They are our neighbors and work long hours to keep our elections safe and fair.
James Reeves needs to accept defeat in our recent election and move on. Calling our elections corrupt and unfair with no evidence is a national political disease that we don’t need in Washington County.
BONNY STANLEY
Johnson City
Leaders shouldn’t be dividers
I take issue with Senator Blackburn when she says that President Biden is weaponizing the federal government against private citizens.
She says the Inflation Reduction Act will “squeeze family bank accounts dry.” Not so.
The act raises $725 billion in revenue — but not from “family bank accounts.” $313 billion will come from a 15% minimum tax on large corporations that don’t pay their fair share even while making record high profits. $288 billion will come from prescription drug pricing reform. $124 billion from enhanced IRS tax enforcement (don’t cheat on your taxes). $433 billion will be spent on energy security, climate change investment and health care. That leaves $292 billion toward deficit reduction.
She describes the FBI search for highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as a blatant abuse of power. Not so.
The FBI had a valid search warrant signed by a judge who was persuaded by evidence that former president Trump may have violated the Presidential Records Act and the Espionage Act.
Does the senator think we should not investigate credible allegations of possible law-breaking by former presidents? Are they above the law? And now, as she joined in with her party making verbal assaults on the FBI, we’ve had one attack on an FBI office and growing credible threats against FBI agents.
While the senator railed against these things, she voted down an effort to rein in the sky-rocketing cost of insulin for all diabetics. Putting her party before people, she voted against advancing legislation for veterans exposed to burn pits. Only after intense pressure from veterans’ groups, did she reverse course.
We don’t need political leaders like our senator who create division with false statements and half-truths. We need leaders with integrity who unite us as Americans to solve the real problems faced by our country.
JUDITH BECKMAN
Unicoi
Thank a tree trimmer
Today, I watched a young man climb an 80-foot tree across the street from my house in Johnson City. While hanging precariously from the trunk near the top, he carefully cut off huge branches with a chainsaw and dropped them to his partners below, away from the house. It took hours for the process to be completed and the huge, old tree to be taken down.
Thankfully, we have heroes among us who are willing to climb high above us and risk their lives in order to trim heavy branches off huge trees before they fall onto our houses. If it weren’t for these brave men, branches from old, dying trees would smash down on a roof, car or head. Since most of us cannot trim our own trees when they grow so very high, we appreciate them.
Trees grow tall in Tennessee. Back in Illinois, where I’m originally from, 50-foot trees were average. And still we needed professional tree-trimmers to remove unwanted branches from our trees. I don’t know why trees are so much taller in East Tennessee. Is it the soil? Rocks holding roots? The warmer weather? More moisture?
My neighbors and I love the shade our beautiful, tall trees provide us with throughout the summer months. Our neighborhood never gets uncomfortably hot because our tree-lined streets block much of the sun.
Taking the dog for a walk in July is more bearable thanks to their shade. While our 80-foot tall trees are magnificent, they are also a hazard to those of us living beneath them. That’s why I’m so thankful for the brave men who protect us from falling branches. We rest easy thanks to their bravery, and they are the unsung heroes among (and above) us.
LISA REITER
Johnson City