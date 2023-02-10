Don’t reject education spending
I wonder if whoever puts together page one of the Press is aware of the irony in Thursday’s paper.
Big, bold letters above an article/picture about some elementary children state “A Win for the Children.” They are drawing pictures of people’s pets to raise money for the animal shelter, and another featuring some Elizabethton high school students who over a five-year period managed to get so interested in some cold case crimes that they helped authorities toward solving them and now want to start a criminal psychology class. These are just two examples of the many, many wonderful things that go on each day in our public schools.
The irony comes in when you see the words “Tenn. House Speaker mulls rejecting US education money” on the same page. He wants to reject the $1.8 billion in federal education funding so that “... we’ll be able to educate the kids how TN sees fit.” and in rejecting the money, “We’ll just do things the Tennessee way.”
The money he wants to reject “helps provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities.” The state legislature is also suing the Biden administration over the school nutrition program in that it is not allowed to discriminate among students.
The rest of the country must think Tennessee is awfully rich to reject all this money, as well as the federal dollars expanding Medicaid., but of course, it is not. What it does show of course, in rejecting available dollars for these particular groups, is where their true allegiances lie as well as where they do not.
Tennessee needs far more teacher voices in education and fewer legislators. The state seems to be pulling up its well-touted welcome mat for “everyone.”
SUSAN J. PETERS
Elizabethton
Protect endangered species
In the Sand County Almanac, Aldo Leopold reported Wisconsinites establishing a “Monument for the Pigeon,” those “victorious birds” that had darkened the sky during migration flights but after extinction were images at best, or dead effigies in museums.
Another funeral commemoration for a well-known American bird may be called for. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last year proposed to remove the ivory-billed woodpecker from the Endangered-Species-Act listing, along with 22 other wildlife species, “due to extinction.” Although the service later announced a six-month extension to finalizing the woodpecker de-listing, its last official sighting was many decades ago, in 1944.
So it goes the world over. In Nation, a “Farewell” to a harlequin frog, native to Venezuela and fruitlessly monitored by the scientists for decades; it is among scores of flora and fauna species declared extinct this year.
The current (2016) Rare Plant List of our Department of Environment and Conservation’s Natural Heritage Program shows more than 300 flowers, shrubs, trees and other vascular plants being “imperiled” or “critically imperiled,” vulnerable to being lost. Among them are sunflowers and orchids, the smoke tree and yellow honeysuckle vine, and too many other members of our plant inheritance. The corresponding Rare Animal Species list actively tracks more than 500 beetles, butterflies, mussels like the Appalachian elktoe once common in the Nolichucky River and other invertebrates, and 187 birds, mammals, frogs and other vertebrate species, many at similar risk for survival.
In our grieving for fellow species’ loss, Leopold stated, rather than in bombs or countless consumer amenities, “lies objective evidence of our superiority over the beasts.” With species loss a global problem, we can be grateful for President Biden joining more than 100 countries in the effort to extend co-habitation protection to 30% of the planet’s lands and waters by 2030.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough