Get out and vote
This is no time to be a “shrinking violet” in our civic lives. First and foremost, it is each individual’s fundamental duty as an American citizen to vote.
Your vote tells candidates whether you think your elected officials are doing their jobs and meeting your needs as a citizen or you want to see change. Of course our votes should be responsibly informed.
We identify the best candidates by considering many aspects of a candidate’s qualifications: their policy agenda; their background, experience and education that qualify the person to make decisions that serve the common good in your community; solid communication skills; and the candidate’s ability to serve a diverse array of constituents with diverse needs. Don’t forget their voting record on important public issues.
How do you do this? Determine who is on the ballot from your county election commission website. Attend candidate events and ask questions. Read nonpartisan media reports. Observe behavior of incumbent candidates at public meetings. Get familiar with the state and local issues the candidates will be facing if elected. Take advantage of learning opportunities from the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee. For me, this is a fun quest. But I do it in service to our community — to vote for the best candidate.
Early voting has been made easier for people working more traditional hours in Washington County. Early voting hours for the Aug. 4 election now include Monday evenings (July 18 and 25) until 7 p.m. And Saturdays, July 16 and 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kudos to the Washington County Election Commission and Administrator for their forethought here. Check out their website for full details: https://wcecoffice.com.
Seek the government you want by making your voice heard!
REBECCA KEELER
Jonesborough
Exercise your right
One of the most important benefits cities and counties have provided to its residents is early voting for a number of reasons.
I have utilized this option for a decade or more after spending two hours in a line at a school. I have not missed voting since turning 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The right to vote was an emotional and major privilege/obligation to me. And now, I really had become an adult!
Early voting provides more options to assist and encourage voters to exercise one of our most important Rights. 1. No long exhausting lines. 2. YOU select the day and time most convenient to your work and personal schedule.
Today I arrived at Freedom Hall at 9:30 a.m. I was greeted by two very gracious ladies with warm smiles. Miss Pamela and Miss Maureen explained the process. Then I was met at the registration table by a welcoming volunteer, one of about 12. Almost immediately I was at a voting machine. I was in and out after exercising one of our nation’s most important acts, determining whom we want in our various governmental levels and positions.
No, oiur personal choice of candidate might not always win the seat he/she has worked for but at least you, the voter, had a say in the process.
So I urge those of you who are registered voters — exercise that privilege.
PAMELA A. MILLER
Johnson City