Maskless voting in Jonesborough
We voted this morning at the Ace Hardware building in Jonesborough. We were there about 11:30, and the line was around the building.
The third person behind me was a lady about 40 not wearing a mask. Her posture was like she dared anyone ask her to put a mask on.
Inside, the line snaked around into three lines.
Twenty or so people back, two “macho” guys came in without a mask. I asked the door attendant if they can make a person put a mask on or at least ask them to. She said no.
What people don’t understand, by wearing a mask, we are protecting them and they should wear a mask to protect us.
So, in two weeks if we get sick, we will know where we got it.
We were there and out in 40 minutes. So well organized, thanks to all who made our voting a good experience.
JO ANN FERNSTROM
Telford
Spread democracy, not COVID-19
I recently took part in the 2020 election.
It was exciting to see the long line at the electoral site. It gave me a warm feeling to know that people here are taking this matter of the elections seriously.
But something I saw bothered me.
We are still in a pandemic. This area has recorded a spike in cases. But even with this, I saw people in line with no masks and worse yet, they were not social distancing.
That bothers me because even though the lines were outside, we have seen several occasions across the country where clusters have formed because people did not wear masks or social distance. If a cluster would happen and contact tracing brought it back to this polling place, the health department would have no choice but to close it down.
This cannot happen in this election. The stakes are too high.
So, I ask good citizens of Johnson City, wear a mask, social distance and sanitize. These actions just might help keep this election a smooth and safe one.
HERMAN H. GARCIA
Johnson City
Casino isn’t jackpot for Bristol
Quite a lot of money is being spent to convince us that a Hard Rock Casino is good for Bristol and for this area of Virginia and Tennessee. However, experience paints a far different picture.
Many studies indicate that up to 80% of money that is lost at casinos comes from households that earn less than $50,000 per year, those who can least afford it.
Also when casinos come into communities they bring problems such as increased crime, drug use and gambling addiction.
Property values near casinos also decrease (it’s only a question of how much) because of increased traffic, crime, drug use and associated problems that are part of such a business.
It has been estimated that for every $1 a casino brings into a community, it costs the community $3 to address the problems that the casino brings with it.
Those who are behind this do not want to give to this area ... they want to come to take.
They are sharks and they see this area as a good feeding ground. Guess who the prey are?
For our families and for our children, say NO to CasiNO.
JOSEPH BAKER
Gray
Postal changes will hurt mail service
I am a retired federal employee and I am writing to raise awareness about the devastating issues facing the U.S. Postal Service. Recent operational changes are resulting in substantial delays in the delivery of mail. Americans need the Postal Service performing at full capacity now more than ever.
Americans rely on the Postal Service to deliver life-saving prescription medications, essential goods and communications. In some cases, delayed or denied delivery could force individuals to forgo critical medications and goods altogether. An interruption in service also means a delay in receiving and delivering absentee ballots, crucial during the pandemic. For seniors, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions quarantining for safety, a trip to the pharmacy, store or polling site could unnecessarily expose them to greater risk of infection from COVID-19.
I am asking every American to join me in calling on lawmakers to do right by the people who tirelessly work each day to ensure households and businesses receive timely delivery of mail and goods, often at a greater risk to their own health. Tell your lawmakers to preserve the Postal Service and provide emergency funding to keep it operating.
MARTY CAIN
Johnson City