With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on a proposed meat processing facility in Washington County. Here are some of the responses we received.
For food independence
I believe that investing in infrastructure for our local food system is critical for the long term security of our region.
Fifty years ago, most people’s diets were made up primarily of food raised regionally. Washington County had multiple meat processors that supplied family-owned retail grocers with meat that was born and raised in the county. Dairy, fruits and vegetables, and even grains were grown, processed, distributed and consumed locally.
Decades of industry consolidation has dismantled this community infrastructure. It was get big or get out, and most small businesses had to get out. This represented hundreds if not thousands of good paying local jobs lost.
Now, four companies own 85% of the meat processing infrastructure in this country. For a while, this made meat cheaper for consumers. This system is very vulnerable to disruptions due to pandemics, natural disasters, trade wars, plant fires, and cyber attacks.
These companies have taken advantage of the chaos of the last two years and their monopoly on meat processing by jacking up prices for consumers by 20% or more. At the same time, they are paying farmers 20-30% less for their livestock. They are making record profits while meat prices have become one of the main drivers of inflation in this country.
The solution is to re-localize our food system, and this means reinvesting in the infrastructure that was dismantled over the last few decades. By decentralizing and diversifying processing, aggregation, and distribution infrastructure, we will be investing in a more food-secure future that can better weather national and international disasters. This meat processor is just the first step in this process, and I hope it serves as a catalyst that helps to create a local food system that actually works for local families and farmers.
LEXY CLOSE
Johnson City
No need if you eat veggies
I am a resident of Johnson City. I personally answer no for myself and my spouse who are vegetarian and a lot more healthy without it. No to the meat facility for us!
Thank you for letting us vote that live in our beautiful town of Johnson City.
CHELSEA McCONNELL
Johnson City
Is it a wise use of public money?
We should be interested in the proposed meat processing center (slaughterhouse). Issues surrounding location, zoning, noise, smell and traffic are part of the issues. I would also suggest that we as taxpayers should be concerned about the funding for the slaughterhouse. The owners are asking the citizens of Johnson City and Washington County for $2 million in order to apply for a grant for another $1.5 million. That makes $3.5 million or more than 40% of the suggested $8 million cost of the project to come from us as taxpayers. It really doesn’t matter where the money comes from, it’s taxpayer money.
Back in February, the Washington County Commission proposed that 10% of the $25.5 million they received from the American Rescue Plan Act (COVID money) be allocated to agriculture. So, we will spend 80% of the allocated agriculture funds on one project? Is that the best use of those dollars? Where did (or will) those dollars come from to support this program? Another way of looking at this funding — if included in our property tax rate, it would increase more than 2%.
How many taxpayers will this slaughterhouse serve? Since we are helping to fund the project, will Washington County citizens receive a reduced price for the meat they purchase there? Will the Washington County Commission have representation on their board of directors since they will have a 40% share of the project?
My guess is that the politicians have already agreed to give this money. So, I would ask the County Commission to make sure everyone understands that this is all the money they can get from us taxpayers. When they come back and ask for more money, the answer has to be no!
BOBBY SHIPLEY
Jonesborough
Local food for locals
I absolutely agree a meat facility is needed in the area.
Next to the flea market is essentially a great place, especially if retail is an offer. I’ve read far into what the ideas are for this facility, and I fully support it.
We need local meat, because with the world going as it is, that is a resource we depend on. Where better to have it than right here at home?
KATIE GOODYEAR
Johnson CityJohnson City
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.