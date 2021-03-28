Letters: Does Unicoi need a noise ordinance?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether the Town of Unicoi needed a new noise ordinance, a proposal that was recently made to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Here are some of the responses we received.
Advice from a neighbor
Although I live in Johnson City, I believe that Unicoi County does need a noise ordinance law. Because if they do not adopt one, then in a few years they will regret it. The natural growth of the population will bring with it the growth of various noises. This is just common sense.
I would give Johnson City, as an example. I live in an older neighborhood, between West Market Street and Freedom Hall. Unfortunately, the old one-lane street that runs behind and around the side of my house has become the favorite shortcut of traffic going north or south. Traffic from ETSU and surrounding areas runs around my house. Likewise all the traffic from North Johnson City including the mall, Freedom Hall, and all points north goes around my house when they head south.
The outrageous noises that come from cars, trucks, motorcycles, loud car stereos, etc. do not magically stop at 10 p.m. I have complained many times about the noises, but the city never does anything about it. In fact, over the many years I have called about the repeated loud noises that come from the same vehicles almost daily, I have yet to see one person pulled over for their loud noises, including tire squealing.
So take the advice from a many year sufferer of loud noises. Adopt every noise ordinance you can, because one day you will definitely need it!
LARRY W. GILBERT
Johnson City
How far will it go?
No! We live in a rural area. We do not need this.
This impedes on our rights as people who live in a community that has been just fine without it. So, what exactly is the issue? Too many animals making noise, to many trains blowing horns at the crossings, too many kids playing outside, too many fireworks (twice a year), too many phonographs (who still have those), too many pets barking, unloading and loading equipment? Get real.
If you take time to read this ordinance, it is pathetic. The picking on the porch, will it be too loud? Kids playing soccer, will that be taboo?
We live in a rural area. What’s next, stopping the birds from chirping? If this is what we can expect from our new mayor, God help us for the next three years. The town needs to grow, not close down.
DEBORAH MCWHIRTER
Unicoi
Noise can be complicated
I think there already is one, but all noise problems can’t be answered with one simple rule.
A few years ago we had a “not so simple” case come up. One neighbor was raising hybrid dogs/wolves. Come night time, they came out to howl, especially if there was any type of moon out.
The next door neighbor, after trying to live with the noise, bought giant outside speakers and played loud rock and roll music directed at the wolf neighbor.
When tempers were at their highest, they came to the town to resolve the issue. We did, but for the life of me, I can’t remember how.
PHILLIS A. FOX
Unicoi