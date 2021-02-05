A recent Question of the Week, “Does Johnson City need an equity board?” prompted so many comments from readers that we needed two installments to fit in as many as we could. Here is the second.
Mayor Wise doing a fine job
I think that Mayor Joe Wise is off to a great start. Because his questioning of an Equity Board does not fall in line with the current mainstream nonsense, his start as mayor was described as “rocky” by the local Democrat Party chairman. I would have expected nothing less. That is her job. Bad mouth any contradictions to the liberal socialist doctrine regardless.
Just one time I would like to have someone point out one specific instance in Johnson City where a member of a minority was denied a job, not allowed to rent or buy a home or refused service or anything else just because they are a minority. Did it happen in the past? You bet it did. But today there are numerous laws both state and federal that prohibit these actions.
Just what do all these minorities want? Do you think just because you profess to be a minority member you should be allowed to take over everything?
Also I would remind the party chairman that just because there are laws in place and you ramble on about threats and so forth, there are people who will never agree with your lifestyle or political viewpoints. It is their right to believe how they believe, and they have just as much right to their views as you do.
Just for the record, being a white heterosexual conservative and a Trump supporter, I have received some very nasty threats and comments myself. I did not whine and cry about it to the media. I handled it personally. The paper gave the chairman a whole page. If even printed I get 300 words.
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough
Equity lines up
with city’s long-term goals
Johnson City has recently committed to becoming a Child Friendly City. Child friendly cities “remove barriers that impede a child’s development.” Establishment of an equity board would be a positive step in support of that goal. An equity board would also contribute to the city’s new five-year strategic plan. Two of the plan’s four goal areas are “quality of place” and “excellence in government.”
No better illustration of the need to address “excellence in city government” could be found than the comments of Mayor Joe Wise and Vice Mayor Todd Fowler. Mayor Wise worries that an equity board telegraphs a “message of heterosexual white males need not apply” and Vice Mayor Fowler fears such a board “would result in extra benefits and opportunities for some residents.” Firstly, gentlemen, you need a grasp of the concept of irony. The shoe is not quite so comfy when it’s on the other foot, is it?
Secondly, you both need to recognize that whatever your private struggles may be with recognizing the inherent worth of all peoples, in accepting the mantle of leadership you have accepted a duty to uphold that principle in all your actions and words. Mayor Wise also created a false dilemma in suggesting that “minority communities” would be better served by appointing members to existing boards. Why must we choose between the two? An equity board would be an asset in securing those appointments.
As for the activities of an equity board, those cited by the Press are an adequate starting point and align well with both the Child Friendly City initiative and the new five-year strategic plan. I believe Johnson City needs to undertake this work to meet its current development goals.
LISA WILLIAMS
Bluff City