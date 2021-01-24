Letters: Do big tech companies have too much power?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to pose solutions to complaints of censorship by privately owned social media platforms and other large technology companies. Here are some of the responses we received.
Regulation and education
Since a foundational aspect of American culture is the free enterprise system, regulating commerce can be a touchy issue. Facebook and Twitter became so popular because they were innovative, and innovation is rewarded in the free enterprise system.
And yet much commerce is regulated for the public good, for example, broadcasting, telephones and the building of automobiles. Even “free speech” is not free; it’s regulated by libel and slander laws.
I believe that some policing of what appears on the Internet is appropriate. The internet is now more a part of our lives than telephones or radio and TV ever were, and those communication mediums were regulated early in their development. I leave it to others to answer the question of how to police the Internet.
What is more important to me is teaching people how to digest the media they ingest every day. The ability to determine what is fact and what is opinion is a critical skill these days. So is the knowledge needed to develop trust in news sources. Since we now live in the age of the Internet, through which anyone can have a website, we must teach everyone to know the difference between rumor and curated reportage.
REV. JEFF BRIERE
Johnson City
Get out of politics
Just because these platforms are owned and operated by people who have one political view does not give them the right to censor views from the other side. They should not be allowed to determine what is truth and what is not. They are supposed to be “social media platforms” for use by all regardless of political views and ideas.
Personally I despise government regulations. Not allowing both side’s viewpoints is censorship no matter how you look at it. This is no more than Socialism or Communism at work in a supposedly free society.
Sad to say but this censorship and bias exists in the printed media as well as social platforms and national news broadcasts. In a supposedly free society, the people are allowed access to both sides of the argument and then make up their minds. These platforms are violating free speech, pure and simple and should be held accountable.
These platforms should have the ability to not allow material that is against the laws of the land both legally and morally. However to ban someone’s viewpoints just because they do not fit the platform’s narrative should not be allowed, period. Labeling someone’s speech as being a lie or a terror threat as an excuse to banning it is censorship. These platforms should be apolitical.
These platforms have made their owners billionaires by letting folks use them for mostly fluff such as Johnny just lost a tooth or here is my newest casserole dish. When they started being used for political discourse, they immediately took sides.
My advice to them is get out of politics completely or allow everybody a voice. Keep on making your billions with the everyday trivia people post every day.
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough