Happy Diwali
Diwali is a particularly important holiday in India which will be observed on Nov. 14. This five-day festival of lights is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains across the world.
Diwali, with harvest and new year celebrations, is a festival of new beginnings, victory of good over evil, and light over darkness. During the festival, Hindus, Jains and Sikhs illuminate their homes, temples and workplace with diyas (lamps), candles, and lanterns. On Diwali people also celebrate with fireworks and floor decorations with rangoli designs. It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India.
This celebration marks the return of Lord Ram (the Hindu god Vishnu in human form) and Sita to Ayodha after 14 years of being away. After their return to Ayodha, Lord Ram and Sita are crowned as King and Queen. Southern India celebrates it as a day that Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura. On Diwali, we worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Diwali has many names such as Deepavali, Dipavali, Dewali, Deepawali, or the Festival of Lights.
There are many different foods prepared for Diwali such as Samosa, Gulab Jamun, Panner Tikka, Onion Bhaji, and much more. Sweets are the most common type of food eaten on this occasion. There are many Diwali gifts such as chocolates, sweets, gold coins, idols of gods or goddesses, traditional dress, diyas, candles, and greeting cards. The idea of Diwali is to bring spiritual calmness to people. They share joy and happiness with each other, they visit each other’s houses and have good meals.
On behalf of my family, I would like to wish everyone a Happy Diwali!
SHUBH PATEL
Johnson City
Tend to community health
The Oct. 22 Press front page shouted “On the cusp” in large letters, bolder than the masthead, alerting us to local hospitals’ worry of overwhelming COVID-19 pressure. Next day a Ballad Health spokeswoman explicitly detailed some grim realities, and in the Nov. 5 issue, an exhausted, tearful nurse described what it’s like to be on the front lines, begging us to help by such simple behaviors as masking and hand-washing.
Medical science experts, knowing both COVID-19 and political realities, warn of trouble ahead given the current trajectory of infection, hospitalizations, and death rate. Over-stressed hospitals, with exhausted staff and make-shift morgues, is no pretty picture, but we’d do well not to turn away. Better make it personal. Local suffering and stress will reflect the degree of commitment to science-based response as recommended by the NIH, the CDC, and our local front-line experts.
Resistance appears inexplicably strong, and to those of that persuasion, please look to North and South Dakota, the states so far most arrogantly resistant to the science. With overwhelmed and understaffed hospitals, once brash and smug mayors are now doing some shame-faced pleading for community attitude and behavior “adjustment.”
It’s only good sense and mercy to at least try imagining ourselves in the shoes of those on the front lines committed to community health, as they face inordinate demand on their skills and coping strengths.
An ill-advised and premature reliance on so-called “herd immunity,” as some now irresponsibly promote, would place sacrificial burdens on neighbors and friends who staff our hospitals. Roll-the-dice bravado leads only to avoidable misery and death, and the crippling of hospitals. Community health needs support from us all.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton