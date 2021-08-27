Letters: Distiller’s permit, Masks in schools
Alderman’s concerns legitimate
I was startled — and distressed — by the tone of the Aug. 14 editorial “As We See It: Town Should OK Distillery Permit,” which unfairly characterized one of the most conscientious and community-minded members of our Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Terry Countermine.
How did this editorial originate? To disparage one alderman, praise another, and not mention the key alderman involved in the controversy, the distillery owner, raises questions. That alderman triggered community objections after shirking a city ordinance and then posting an angry Facebook post (later taken down). This situation was not a simple “squabble,” as the writer claimed. It was a serious issue.
I know this from direct experience. One Thursday night around 9 p.m. earlier this summer, I drove up Fox Street as it climbs toward the railroad track, then curves sharply, at the historic Salt House which houses the distillery. In ideal conditions, drivers have to be careful on this stretch of road.
My car tipped over the tracks where visibility is poor because of the steep incline. In front of me, blocking the narrow road, were a large group of apparently intoxicated people, milling about with drinks, some staggering and shouting to their buddies in the city parking lot across the road.
I slammed on my brakes, worried that I would hit someone. Eventually I threaded my way through.
I’ve never seen anything like this in our town. People having drinks with dinner on Main Street presents no problems, but an open bar with tight outdoor seating in this location is a hazard to public safety.
I’m glad that the distillery permit issue was resolved last week with a compromise, with Mr. Countermine’s help. In the future, I hope the Press will do more research before maligning one of Jonesborough’s most responsible aldermen.
MARAT JEAN MOORE
Jonesborough
Put masks in dress code
One of my children has just become the latest casualty of politics and ignorance. She tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. She is only 9 years old and not old enough to get vaccinated like her family, so we had to rely upon masking.
Had a decent mask-mandate — one without a ridiculous opt-out feature — been in place, or a remote learning option, this may have been avoided. We are grateful that she seems to be one of the lucky ones with very mild symptoms so far, but those of us who know that COVID-19 is real and not a hoax, know that it can affect every organ system in the body. We also know that up to 25% of people are experiencing long-haul symptoms and children are no exception.
Since the governor and his cronies are more interested in furthering their political careers by pandering to the ignorant instead of listening to medical experts, we need the local school boards to exercise their governing rights and do as Paris, Texas, has done in their district: make the masks part of the school dress code. Schools are allowed to set their own rules and masks should be no exception. If it isn’t a mandate, it cannot be opted out of.
There is no good reason whatsoever that children should not be required to wear a mask in times of a public health crisis. It has been proven that masks are not harmful physically, and there is no proof that masks affect mental health. We need, at the very least, a mask mandate in our schools, because there is no social distancing, and our younger children do not have a choice. It is the right thing to do.
SARAH HATTON
Johnson City