With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether the hemp-derived psychoactive compound delta-8 should be legal to sell in Tennessee. Here is a response we received.
It’s safe and effective
I am a 70-year-old male, I have smoked marijuana many times during my younger years.
I only smoked it at home, and never went out after smoking it. And no, it does not make anyone want to try harder drugs, you get those by just going to a doctor.
I worked very hard to make a living, and in doing so had an accident at work that severely injured my back. It resulted in my being forced into early retirement and a lifetime of doctor visits, tests, injections in my spine, bone realignment and being prescribed so many different pills that I cannot even remember their names.
But I can remember getting addicted twice on different medications over the years. And both times, with the help of God and my wife, I went cold turkey through withdrawal to get off of them. Smoking marijuana was the only thing that gave me any relief from the constant pain I have had for many years.
I have not tried any of the derivatives that are available now. But after reading the article today in the Press, I will definitely be trying some after seeing countless people smoke marijuana with absolutely no problems or bad side effects. Can anyone say the same for alcohol?
I believe all marijuana should be totally legal. Just treat it like alcohol, regulate it, tax it, and improve the lives of Tennessee residents with the millions of tax dollars it will bring in.
I know some so-called religious people say smoking marijuana is a sin. To them I say, what about tobacco?
Both marijuana and tobacco are God-created plants. Both are smoked, but only one has absolutely no benefits and has been proven to be a killer. Tobacco.
LARRY GILBERT
Johnson City
Here’s a letter about a different topic important to a reader.
Violating my rights
My opinion on the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Second Amendment and how it affects my freedom.
We were afforded a recent media attraction through this Second Amendment view. An 18-year-old boy who can not legally buy an alcoholic drink bought a military-style rifle and 1,000 rounds of ammunition. He invaded a school.
Fortunately, security, the good people with the gun, arrived in five minutes. But perhaps considering it too dangerous to enter, they waited 40 minutes, while the children pleaded with them, until the boy killed 19 children and two teachers.
How this affects me — in addition to feeling deepest moral disgust, I fear not being safe, and thus unable to enjoy anymore, being out in public spaces, be they shopping or entertainment places, businesses and parks, even churches.
The Second Amendment’s “rights” proclaimed by the court limit my personal freedom, rather than enhancing it.
IGNACY FONBERG
Jonesborough