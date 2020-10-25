Letters: Defending Jonesborough’s services, Lincoln’s legacy
All departments matter
On Oct. 13, I participated in the Citizens’ Comments at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting. I expressed my confusion with an issue that’s developed during this campaign, namely, Jonesborough’s need to support the police and fire departments.
I cited several examples demonstrating the excellence of the departments, including community involvement. This issue had never been mentioned before during a campaign. This issue is cited by Mayor Vest and candidates who have never served before.
I asked this question directly to Mayor Vest. He initially said it was his personal opinion. I mentioned that this issue was stated by the Mayor while being interviewed by the TV media. Then, he said that he doesn’t wish Jonesborough to experience what other communities have experienced. (Had the Mayor tried to avoid answering?)
We moved here because Jonesborough isn’t like other communities.
What’s interesting is that no one supporting the issue has presented any new strategies for implementation, including the mayor.
I have a suggestion. Keep the aldermen, Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson.
All I’ve seen, heard, and evaluated, they, as part of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, have exemplified supporting all areas of town services, including providing for two more officers in the new fiscal year.
(By the way, Mayor Vest has praised these two aldermen for their leadership.)
EDWARD WOLFF
Jonesborough
Republicans strayed from Lincoln
I found surprising the Forum letter (Oct. 16) by Ms. Hodges Taylor in support of Diana Harshbarger, who is running for Rep. Roe’s congressional seat. She not only termed Harshbarger the “true” and “real Republican” but quoted her as a “Godly woman” for mission work she reportedly once did.
As though in echo of President Trump, Ms. Taylor has been engaged in a local initiative to save us from other countries’ “murderers and rapists,” and the “communism” through which a supposedly “far-left” opposing party threatens to rob us of our freedom. She has been seeking censure of Governor Lee from the Washington County Commission for his humane and Christian decision last December to continue to accept refugees to Tennessee. Though these are very few in number, less than 20 over the last dozen years locally, Taylor’s objection to the governor’s stance is that they are a burden on taxpayers.
How can the GOP still claim, as it publicly does, that “We are the party of Lincoln!”?
Abraham Lincoln came to power during a period of strong anti-immigrant nativism such as, similarly now, is being fostered by the current president. Promoting his 1864 “Act to Encourage Immigration,” Lincoln urged that “the asylum of the oppressed of all nations should be fostered and encouraged by a liberal and just policy.” The “very cheap assistance” they would need “can be afforded,” he asserted, given the expectation that “a great deficiency of laborers in every field of industry, especially in agriculture,” would be repaid by the newcomers through an “increase of wealth and power in this nation.”
I find the rhetoric of Ms. Harshbarger in her exceptionally negative primary campaign, and of Ms. Taylor in her campaign against refugees, unbecoming of political leadership in the party claiming the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough