I was dismayed to read last Friday that ETSU head basketball coach Desmond Oliver had been fired after just two years at the helm. While the jury may have been out on him after his first two seasons, I find it reprehensible that the plug was pulled so soon.
When ETSU hires new coaches, they are almost always given a four- or five-year guaranteed contract and are given at least three years to prove themselves. I will remind you, Coach Oliver took over a program that was a complete shamble. The covid disaster, followed by an unfortunate and disrespectful kneeling incident left our beloved program in complete disarray. Oliver came into this fiasco charged with the responsibility to restore some semblance of order and respect. I, for one, saluted his courage and wished him success.
After two years, Coach Oliver’s win percentage was 42%. Not where we wanted to be, but understandable given the challenges facing him. Did you know Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski had a winning percentage of just 44% after his first three years, and Bill Belichick had a winning percentage of only 40% in his first three years as an NFL head coach? It’s obvious ETSU President Brian Noland and Athletic Director Richard “Doc” Sander would have fired them both!
Coach Oliver deserved one more chance. He took over a troubled program in an impossible environment and has been unfairly dismissed after just two years of trying to restore some respect for our program. I call flagrant foul!
He is a fine young man and deserved better treatment at the hands of Noland and Sander, both of whom need only to look in the mirror when looking for a scapegoat for ETSU’s program failures. I wonder if we’re firing the wrong people.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
Advice from a hat expert
With attention to Mark Rutledge:
As a hat wearer for most of my nearly 75 years, be advised, it’s not a good idea to order a hat from a computer or mail order catalog.
To buy a hat that you like and fits, you have to walk into a store and try it on.
For many decades, the best place to buy a hat was from my dear friend, Charles Kiker on Depot Street in Greeneville. Regrettably, Kiker’s closed in 2019.
Currently, the best place to buy a hat is Blakley-Mitchell in downtown Kingsport. Anything else is a waste of time.