Letters: Deadly COVID, Sad column, Meatless 2022, Bristol train
COVID’s large toll
Here’s an interesting fact. Since February 2020, each week, a passenger-filled Boeing 737 has crashed in Tennessee, killing all aboard.
No, that really didn’t happen. But if it had, would you have taken steps to make sure that you were not on one of those 100 jetliners?
An average 737, when filled with passengers and crew, holds 180 souls. As of the holiday week, 18,214 Tennesseans have passed due to COVID-19. That’s the equivalent of 100 737s. We’ll call the 214 extras as casualties on the ground.
Don’t you think that if 100 passenger jets had augered into the Volunteer State, we’d be asking the government to do something, and we’d be heeding their advice?
BILL DUNHAM
Piney Flats
A divisive columnist
What a sad column Ms. Flowers posted this morning (Dec. 30). While I’m sure satire was her intent, what appeared was a divisive, political rant subverting messages of love, often with thinly veiled racist dog whistles. So sorry I read it, especially during this season of love, hope and peace.
JILL BONTRAGER
Trade, Tenn.
A year with less meat
With Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, we look forward to the new year and New Year’s resolutions: to step away from social media, lose some weight, and, perhaps, to go vegan. Yes, that.
A third of consumers report reducing consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of college campuses, schools, hospitals. and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains like Chipotle, Burger King, Subway, and Taco Bell have rolled out plant-based options. Now McDonald’s is hinting at a plant-based burger in 2022.
New plant-based companies, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, delicious plant-based meats, while meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development.
According to the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 27% in the past year to $7 billion. Sales of plant-based cheeses, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate and plant-based milks now account for 35% of the milk market.
A vegan New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation — just delicious, healthier options that are better for your health, the planet, and the animals.
JIM CALDWELL
Johnson City
Bring the train to Bristol
Our family loves to ride the train. We have lived all over the country and have ridden many times. Our latest was cross-country this summer. We had a long drive to the train this year now that we’ve retired to Johnson City.
We would love to introduce our grandchildren to this great form of travel if it was closer. It would make the area so much more accessible to people, especially in the larger cities where many only use public transportation. We surely hope this will happen.
Thanks for continuing to work on it.
MARY FERN PHILLIPPE
Johnson CityFor the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.