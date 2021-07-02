Zoning failure hurt home life
It is with great delight for me that the “Little Bo Peep” Day Care Center is closing. It never should have been approved as a spot-zoning business in a residential area in the first place, thanks to Jonesborough politics. At the time I was preoccupied as my mother was very ill and in the intensive care unit in the hospital.
Parking and access will always be a problem. The staff takes up the best spaces along West Main Street, leaving their clients having to search for somewhere to park, sometimes at a distance from the center. They often use the driveway. It is not fair to my wife who has to drive around the block before she can pull in.
In the past, dirty diapers were thrown into my yard. On another occasion an unattended child in a car released the brake and the car rolled into my front yard, crashing into a tree. The tree kept the car from hitting the house. No staff member came outside to supervise the parents. In warm weather we are plagued by the loud noises coming from the many children in the small playground.
What really topped it off for me was when my mother died. I was late to her funeral because I was blocked in and could not leave my driveway. The people who blocked me refused to move and yelled obscenities at me. The daycare staff refused to interfere.
The parking abuse has gone on far too long. It is not fair for a residential neighborhood to have such ongoing traffic problems.
JOHN D. LYLE
Jonesborough
Environment needs stronger protections
In a discussion paper long ago, titled “the Constitution of Nature,” David Orr of Oberlin College argued that this revered 1788 document is failing its purpose in some fundamental respects. Notable among these are the protection of nature — “the waters, land, forests, soils and wildlife.” And while the founders’ generation fought to overthrow the tyranny of the British monarchy, the scale of damage to the natural environment now represents an “intergenerational tyranny” that risks the welfare of future generations.
For the founders, Dr. Orr held that the conquest of nature by science and technology, originating in the Enlightenment era, might have seemed an unmixed blessing. They could not have foreseen such effects as dead zones in the oceans, radioactivity and toxic pollution, species loss and changing climate which have followed modern economic development. Although with intention to “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” they thus chose not to place restrictions on the rights of the living relative to those of future generations. In creating a durable national government through the Constitution, he suggested, they “assumed that obligations to the future had been discharged.”
Strengthened considerably in the Fridays For Future movement, young people the world over are now questioning this assumption and demanding stronger environmental protection, often through the courts. As just one example, Germany’s supreme court, in April, declared climate efforts there to be inadequate. Delaying into the future the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions needed now, it ruled, represents an unconstitutional burden on future generations.
The Constitution is a living document, Orr also stated, which has been amended many times. It now needs a more explicit acknowledgment of our being trustees of the land with “a common commitment to protect the conditions that allow (life) to flourish.”
Indeed, stronger trusteeship efforts are needed.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough