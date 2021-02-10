Prager’s views dangerous
The Johnson City Press decided to print another edition of Dennis Prager’s poison pen points in which he injects more unfounded suspicion about the 2020 election.
In his article, Mr. Prager points out anomalies in the election that had nothing to do with the final result, and questions Democrats’ moral integrity to not cheat in the election to keep Trump from continuing to destroy the country.
Mr. Prager then does a little sidebar watering down Trump’s calling Nazis “good people” and explaining how the Nazis took control of German in the 1930s through a free and fair election.
Mr. Prager tells us that he never said Mr. Biden did not win the election, “and even if there was considerable fraud, that doesn’t mean the election results would have been different.” Mr. Prager also points out how Democrats might have felt “duty-bound” to cheat for the sake of the country. He’s just saying …
Everyone will always know where they were on Jan. 6 of this year when the violent attempted coup took place and our Capitol was ransacked. Right-wing conspiracists were whipped into a frenzy by the “big lie” told by Trump and the right-wing media of a stolen election and perpetuated by sedition members of Congress like Diana Harshbarger, who refused to count the electoral votes that had already been certified.
It’s misinformation, lies, and innuendo like Mr. Prager’s piece that keeps our nation divided and sows doubt in our free and fair elections that led to the terrorist attack on our capital. Our democracy depends on the faith of the American people in our elections to remain solvent, and it’s writings like Mr. Prager’s that put that democracy at risk.
JACK L. GRIFFITH
Johnson City
Stop pursuits
Except for rare occasions, I think every state should outlaw high-speed pursuits.
Case in point, on Jan. 28, according to the Associated Press, a young mother (24) and her two young children (3 and 4) were killed in Cookeville due to Tennessee troopers chasing a truck driven by a 25-year-old male.
The woman and children were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver sped into an intersection while being pursued — for whatever reason — by the THP.
The newspaper article gave no reason behind the deadly crash.
Of course, the truck driver survived the ordeal. He will probably serve some prison time and be released at a later date.
JERRY L. NORRIS
Greeneville
Eastman’s plastic recycling deserves kudos
On Jan. 29, Eastman’s CEO Mark Costa and Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee celebrated together the announcement of the new recycling plant which re-sequesters the carbon. Most plastics “temporarily” sequester fossil-fuel carbon into a wonderful variety of products. The carbon eventually combines with oxygen to make carbon dioxide by oxidation processes, ranging from fast burning to slow biodegrading.
Polyesters are superior plastics. They are made by “condensation polymerization.” When two monomers combine, a small molecule is “condensed-out” which is usually removed by distillation. For polyesters, this molecule is “methanol.” Polyesters are often vilified for their stability. The problem lies, however, with the humans who burn or throw them away, contaminating the environment and the oceans.
People are often amazed to learn that these tough macro-molecules can be transformed back into their monomers by “adding-back” the small molecules that were ejected during their birth. So, when we add-back the “methanol,” we call it “methanolysis” and say that we are recycling the molecules. Impurities are removed and new, clean polyester is reborn. In some ways, it is analogous to recycling batteries by separating and cleaning the materials and remaking the batteries.
Everything runs on energy. In order to stabilize earth’s climate, we must restore the natural carbon cycle by leaving the fossil-fuel carbon safely stored deep in the earth. Until we develop and use sustainable energy sources, we must live by the maxim: “Waste not, want not.” We celebrate Eastman for its remarkable history of innovating quality products in environmentally and socially responsible ways.