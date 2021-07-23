Past pandemics make case for childhood vaccination
As a disease progresses from epidemic to endemic, it moves toward a state of impacting mostly the young and most vulnerable. There is thus the likelihood of a variant that disastrously impacts the young before herd immunity renders the disease endemic (85% for COVID). Late 19th century polio epidemics became a 20th century killer and crippler of children. Likewise, the delta variant impacts the young more severely than the original, and that trend is likely to continue.
Also, like polio, COVID-19 can have crippling effects. Although not fully understood, we do know that COVID-19 can cause inflammation in the brain, resulting in encephalopathy, encephalitis and cerebrovascular pathologies, acute myelitis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome, among others. Such long-term effects are challenging and increasingly common in children and young adults. Indeed, COVID-19 has already caused severe disease and death among children.
Student required vaccinations for diseases such as meningitis, measles, and rubella were developed using legacy cell lines. This is not morally objectionable according to the Catholic Church or anyone else until recently. Fortunately, the mRNA vaccines were not developed using legacy cell lines, but only tested on them. Had there been moral objections, even in only a few states, the mRNA vaccine developers almost certainly would have avoided legacy cell lines altogether.
Soon thousands of unvaccinated students will return as the delta variant spikes. Shutdowns of schools, football games, and churches are to be expected, because things always shut down when a disease is out of control. Many will die or develop years-long “Long Covid” outcomes. We urge that COVID-19 vaccination be required immediately, if only for college students. We also urge a return to masks and social distancing this Fall, just as the Mosaic Law required social distancing and masks in response to the diseases of that day (Leviticus 13:45-46).
JEFF & DEBRA KNISLEY
Jonesborough
Children don’t need vaccine
This vaccine has not been through enough trials to determine what long-term effects it may have on the human body. This is especially true for young people whose bodies are still in the process of reaching adulthood.
The government is calling the adverse reactions and some such as Guillain-Barre syndrome, which are serious and sometimes fatal, misinformation. This does not change the fact that these events happen. Also young children are at very low risk of catching the virus, and if they do get sick from it, it is usually very mild.
How about the fact that more and more “vaccinated” folks are showing up positive for the virus?
Youngsters have a much better immune system than us older folks. So why subject the youngsters to a vaccine that down the road could possibly cause severe side effects and or death? Could it be that all of the hoopla about vaccinating them is not for their protection but for the protection of school officials?
The same goes for forcing the young to wear masks. The harm being done to them from a psychological standpoint as well as to their respiratory system is well documented.
Also why is the vaccine deal being politicized? If the reason for some of us who reject the shot is because we are conservative or Trump supporters makes no sense. President Trump and his administration were the ones who got the vaccine ball rolling in the first place. If our stance on the vaccine was due to political influence, we would have been the first ones in line for the shot.
It is and should be the personal choice of the parents on vaccinating their kids or themselves for that matter, not some politician, teachers’ union or so-called health experts whose salaries are paid by the aforementioned.
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough