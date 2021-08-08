With our Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on the current COVID prevention protocols in place at our area schools. Here is a letter we received.
Children can't take vaccine yet
The clear and irrefutable answer is No.
Elementary and intermediate schools will not require masks, yet these schools contain some of the most COVID-19-susceptible persons: Children under 12.
Even if a parent wanted their kids vaccinated now to protect them from dying from this virus, they can’t do it because it has not yet been deemed safe for children under 12.
With no masks in place, one infected child could easily expose their entire classroom. There would be no barrier between a coughing child and the other kids that would be as effective and as simple as a mask.
The worst part of the school board’s decision is that this is taking a risk with children that we don’t need to take. Mandating masks for children under 12 — at least until there is an approved vaccine for them — mitigates their risk dramatically.
Making masks voluntary also ignores the developmental age of the children. A child doesn’t have the maturity to understand the full risks involved and may not be able to resist peer pressure when they do choose to wear a mask. We don’t have to put our children in this position to have to make this kind of decision.
There is no perfect prevention for COVID-19 but we do have multiple things we can do which, when they work together, dramatically limit the risk of infection. Just like how speed limits, seat belts, stop lights, and car engineering reduce your risk of dying in a car crash — no one thing provides total protection, but together they substantially reduce your risk.
No masks in our schools for kids under 12 seems like we are strapped to a rocket car built by clowns aimed at a brick wall next to the Grand Canyon.
I sincerely hope they will change their mind before it is too late for our kids.
GENTRY HOGAN
Johnson City
This letter we received from a reader about a different topic of importance to them.
We need senior housing
I am an 81-year-old married woman. My husband is in a nursing home for longterm care. I can't take care of him 24/7 anymore. I am handicapped and I am still on a waiting list for a one-bedroom apartment for handicapped seniors.
Yes, I am very happy that Mitch Cox will be renovating a motel into multi-family apartments, but I would like to remind all the local builders here to please consider our seniors — handicapped or not — married, single, or widowed. For those of us who are 65 and over need a place of our own, and it needs to be affordable with utilities included. This might even need to be subsidized by HUD so the disabled seniors who get less than $1,000 a month will be able to get into one.
If you can't find enough land to build up to a 100 apartment complex or duplex, then maybe you could build a first and second level with an elevator. Keep in mind there are many more handicapped seniors because we are living 15 to 25 years longer than what we used to. That is why we are desperately in need of affordable senior apartments for the handicapped as well as the healthy seniors.
These need to be set up for no one under 17 or 18 living with a senior.
PATRICIA A. GREER-EUNIS
Johnson City