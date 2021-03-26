A positive COVID response
Our granddaughter, Sophia Miller, is a fourth-grader at Towne Acres Elementary. She has attended T.A. since kindergarten. It is a terrific school staffed with dedicated professionals.
I want to thank the administration, faculty and support staff at T.A. for their hard work every day and especially during the pandemic. Their efforts, in all areas, have been an example to other school systems across our nation. In particular, their commitment to in-person learning is especially important. Like many, I have come to realize just how important in-person learning is for the development of our youth in so many areas, in addition to academics.
I know Dr. Barnett from his years as the principal at T.A. The leadership of our school system is in excellent hands. As a grandfather and citizen, my thanks to all of those in the Johnson City school system for their commitment to in-person learning and the development of our youth during these challenging times. Your efforts are recognized and very much appreciated.
DAVID MILLER
Johnson City
Bathrooms needed downtown
I will lead with the good. As a resident of downtown Johnson City, I am excited to see the new park open across from the library with so many people enjoying this area. It’s a breath of fresh air we all need after 2020.
I would like however for bathrooms to be open here, and at the pavilion. It’s hard to hang out downtown if there are no public restrooms. Closed during the pandemic, and I know at night, it’s time to get them back open.
I believe it would be great to see the downtown sign unmasked too! The mandate has been lifted, let the sign be the beacon of hope not fear, and allow us all to breathe and enjoy our downtown. Thank you in advance Johnson City!
DEBBIE DEISHER
Johnson City
Losing direction
Question: Where is America headed? I am sure many Americans are wondering about this question as I am.
I would advise each and every American to contact their leaders in the House and Senate and get to the bottom of who is running our country. (It certainly isn’t Biden!)
There is no doubt we are headed toward socialism. Our borders are wide open. Entry requirements have been thrown aside. Our freedom as we know it is losing ground daily.
America, we must contact our leadership and insist they give us an answer on what is going on and what they intend to do to stop this madness at our borders and inside our House and Senate.
JOHN STEVENS
Johnson City
The founders’ intentions
When the U.S. Constitution was studied in the 1940s in school, we also studied the reasons behind each part. The original drafters spent many days.
Some of the drafters were aware of the evils in European systems and wanted each state to have some form of protection. At least three weeks response time in an emergency was deemed too long. The idea of a part-time, as needed, controlled by each state, manned by local people with their own guns formed into a militia was included.
The subject of individual people was not included. Most people then had guns to hunt meat for food and protection from wild predators.
With the tense state of the country at this time, we need to have control, not eliminate what we have.
RONALD J. HORSLEY
Johnson City